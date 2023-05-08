Senate Republicans last month had an opportunity to formally acknowledge that, even in an era when women in half of America have been summarily denied the right to control their own bodies, full gender equality is still a goal to which America should aspire. Almost all of them — including Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt — instead voted down a resolution to advance the long-sought Equal Rights Amendment. Apparently, even the obvious political value of reassuring a nation of persecuted women that the GOP doesn’t see them as second-class citizens was less important than confirming for the base that it does see them that way.
The ERA language that passed Congress with bipartisan support in 1972 and was sent to the states for ratification read, simply: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Not exactly radical.
Some opponents argued the amendment was unnecessary because the 14th Amendment already provides equal protection for everyone. That was a thin shield then and it’s a thinner one now, given that last year’s Supreme Court decision eviscerating abortion rights expressly argued that the 14th Amendment had been too broadly interpreted in creating those rights. For good measure, Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion, suggested that perhaps citing the 14th Amendment as protecting gay marital rights or access to contraception should be reconsidered as well. Yet women should rest assured their other rights won’t be next?
Others, most notably the late St. Louisan Phyllis Schlafly, argued the ERA would destroy families, undermining “the basic unit of society, which is ingrained in the laws and customs of our Judeo-Christian civilization.” How the ERA’s language could be both an unnecessary redundancy and a dire cultural threat was just one of the internal inconsistencies of the anti-ERA movement.
By the original 1979 deadline, the ERA was still three votes short of the 38 states needed for passage. A deadline extension to 1982 didn’t help. Missouri and Illinois were among the 15 states that had failed to ratify by then. But Illinois, Nevada and Virginia have all ratified it since, bringing the total to the necessary 38 states. The question before the Senate last month was whether to waive the deadline so the ERA could, at last, move toward formal approval by Congress.
Had the issue been something legitimately controversial, it wouldn’t have been surprising for opponents of any political stripe to kill it with this middling technicality, or by any other available means. That’s politics.
But the topic was the proposition that women should have equal protection under the law. Period. That’s what Republicans have now killed by any available means, even as they continue pursuing exponentially more draconian abortion restrictions. If they don’t pay for this in the coming elections, America’s women clearly will.
