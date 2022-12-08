What does 50 plus one equal? A lot more than 51.

The clear victory by Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election — which gives Democrats 51 seats in the Senate that convenes in January — has enormous practical, political and psychological implications. For starters, it makes life a whole lot easier for President Biden and his Senate allies, especially in their efforts to place more progressives in federal judgeships.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you