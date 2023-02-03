I’ve always talked a lot. I’ve routinely heard how most women do — much more than men at least. There’s a shame people project on talkative women; so much so that research suggests women speak less in public spaces because they don’t want to be perceived as talking too much.
But more often than not — it’s OK to talk. In fact, it’s necessary.
Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” embodies this necessity. The film takes us into an ultra-conservative religious colony reckoning with a disturbing discovery: For years, the colony’s men have been drugging and raping its women and girls. The colony’s women come together and hold a vote: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. When the vote is tied, they hold a forum— kept illiterate though, they require a man to take notes. The ensemble cast, including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, navigates the crisis almost entirely through dialogue in a stage-like approach. There is minimal violence, sparse sexual content and just a spattering of foul language. Even sans explicit content, the film presents a stomach-churning experience.
Reducing “Women Talking” to a film simply about healing or trauma would be incomplete. From Disney to Marvel, these narratives already saturate the current film market. “Women Talking” instead takes a Socratic approach to the horrors of sexual assault with each character representing a different survivor archetype. Rooney Mara’s Ona is soft yet strong, maintaining a facade of level-headedness and cautious optimism for the future. Claire Foy’s Salome embodies pure rage and serves as the loudest proponent of staying and fighting. Jessie Buckley’s Mariche upholds the conservative patriarchal values pervading the commune, yet nonetheless harbors deep guilt and resentment. Frances McDormand’s aptly named Scarface Janz maintains they should stay and forgive the men. Parsing through their differences, Sarah Polley’s writing and urgent direction makes one thing clear: the end goal is moving forward.
Whether forgiveness, departure, violence, or silence, these women all have different versions of moving forward. The implications of each option, though, blur the lines among them. Around the story’s midpoint, Judith Ivy’s Agata acknowledges a difficult truth: forgiveness can be confused with permission. What’s the meaningful difference between leaving and fleeing, between surviving and thriving, between letting go and forgetting? When cooperation is essential to survival, the answers to these questions carry far greater weight.
“Women Talking,” the film, as well as the novel it’s adapted from, introduces itself as “an act of female imagination”— a seemingly strange choice given its roots in reality. The novel’s author, Miriam Toews, herself raised in a Mennonite community in Canada, based her writing on real accounts from a scandal within a Bolivian colony. What distinguishes “Women Talking” as a product of imagination versus reality is its relationship with closure. Sarah Polley’s film presents women with a choice; those Bolivian women never got to make a decision for themselves. Until recently, most survivors sat with their pain, completely unheard. Even in the wake of #MeToo, many survivors, without receiving justice, do the work of finding closure in silence. Unlike the women of the Bolivian colony, these women are given the space to say their piece, to talk and be heard.
Something beautiful about women that science can corroborate is, yes, in fact, we do talk more than men — in private and among one other. And with these conversations comes clarity and connection: stones paving a path forward.
Inside all survivors is a void. And there are plenty of cliches with which to fill it: denial, aggression or substance abuse. But if moving forward is the goal, maybe filling the void isn’t the solution — it’s building a bridge. We cannot fill the void, but maybe we can traverse it. Despite our most honest efforts, some pains are and always will be. But Sarah Polley reminds us that we can still move forward together — and it starts with women talking.
Tia Sarkar is the cinema operations coordinator at Ragtag Film Society.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.