Buzz, ding, quack, what-have-you. It’s that familiar alert that tells us we’ve just received some important piece of information. It could be our loved ones making plans with us, it could be Taco Bell offering the latest deal, or — in some instances — it could be The Associated Press telling us Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned.
As a former evangelical, I spent many years praying for this moment. I knew with confidence that this would happen and that I’d rejoice when it did — as my prayers were directly involved. Now it’s happening, but my life has changed a lot since then. My heart’s breaking for our country and the ramifications of a reversal like this.
I’m not the person who should be writing about abortion. While my wife has many wonderful capabilities, impregnating me isn’t one of them. Fortunately, there are plenty of people out there who should have a voice in this conversation and many of them have chosen to express themselves through film.
It’s imperative that those of us who are at low or no risk of pregnancy take steps to build empathy and understanding for those who are.
Here are my recommendations of abortion films for all to watch, but in particular for lesbians, cisgender men and lawmakers:
“Happening” (director: Audrey Diwan). This moody French film couldn’t arrive at a more appropriate time. It won the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival last September and has been rolling out into theaters this month. The film takes place in 1963 France, centering on a bright young student named Anne. When she accidentally gets pregnant, she risks her body and her freedom to end her pregnancy and continue her studies. The best word to describe this movie is “nauseating,” but in a most beautiful and essential-viewing sort of way. While seeing this, or any, movie isn’t in itself going to change the world, it does an outstanding job of putting the viewer in the shoes of a young woman having to make these impossible decisions. Although it’s a period piece, the reverberations are eerily modern. Opens May 20 at Ragtag Cinema.
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (director: Eliza Hittman). Mmmm. That’s the little internal hum I feel when thinking about this film. Eliza Hittman is a filmmaker who crafts her films with extreme care, revealing a mastery of tonal control. Her ability to be present with characters and allow the actors to linger in moments is almost supernatural. In this movie, she centers on a high school girl in a small town who travels with her cousin to the city to gain access to abortion. Give it your full attention — the pacing of the film is a bit on the slow side, but it’s extremely effective in allowing the viewer to experience the girl’s journey. And, of course, it’s beautiful. Streams on Amazon Prime.
“Obvious Child” (director: Gillian Robespierre). Both of the films above are very heavy. “Obvious Child” is a fantastic alternative for those who want to start light. This A24 rom-com stars comedian Jenny Slate, whose character — also a comedian — gets pregnant after sleeping with a guy she really likes but just met. It hilariously, but empathetically, follows her process of telling him that she’s pregnant and getting an abortion (“Hey Max, remember from before when we did sex with each other? I’m having your abortion, do you want to share a dessert?”). It’s a good-natured, easy-going way to wade into the subject of abortion. I kind of hate that sentence, but there’s no shame in using comedy as an in-point for tough subjects. Streams on The Roku Channel, Hulu, Sling TV, fuboTV, Amazon Prime and Showtime.
These are all great tools to move toward an empathy-informed point of view, but they don’t replace simply listening to the people around us who have been or could be in these situations. Empathy doesn’t replace action, but it is a first step.
LeeAnne Lowry is the press and marketing manager for Ragtag Film Society.