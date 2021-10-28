On Tuesday, Columbia voters will be deciding whether to renew the one-eighth of 1% Park Sales Tax. This is the main funding source for Columbia Parks and Recreation’s capital improvement projects.
Capital projects are maintenance, renovation, improvement, development and acquisition projects that cost $5,000 or more. We encourage voters to consider the following five reasons to support the Park Sales Tax renewal ballot.
1. This is a renewal, not an increase. This one-eighth of 1% Park Sales Tax has been in effect since April 1, 2001, and renewed by voters in 2005, 2010 and 2015. One-eighth of 1% equates to slightly over one penny on a $10 purchase and 12 cents on a $100 purchase. It is a small price to pay for such a large community benefit.
2. Maintaining our existing park facilities is a high priority for Columbia citizens. In the 2021 Parks and Recreation citizen survey, 88% of Columbia households surveyed felt that city officials should place a high priority on maintaining the condition of parks, trails and recreation facilities. “Fix-up/repair older park facilities” was the No. 1 item that survey respondents wanted to see funded with the renewable Park Sales Tax.
Parks are located throughout the city and have an impact on the aesthetics of our community, as well as surrounding property values. The Park Sales Tax is the primary funding source for major park repairs and renovations. The City Council has approved a budget and list of projects to be accomplished if the Park Sales Tax is renewed, with the largest portion going to renovations and improvements to existing parks and facilities.
3. Quality parks and recreation facilities promote tourism and boost the local economy. The impact on the local economy from sports tourism alone can be substantial. The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated that just one 2021 tournament at Antimi Sports Complex generated about 300 hotel stays and more than $300,000 in direct economic impact. Columbia Parks and Recreation facilities host dozens of sports tournaments annually, including the largest state games in the nation — the Show-Me State Games. However, tournament directors are not likely to choose locations with outdated or rundown facilities. Major maintenance and renovation items will be needed over the next 10 years to maintain quality sports complexes in Columbia.
Expansion of sports facilities, such as the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at Philips Park and the pickleball complex at Albert-Oakland Park, will enable Columbia to draw larger tournaments, as well as better serve our local citizens.
Park Sales Tax funded construction projects provide work for local contractors and other employment opportunities. Sport facility renovation and expansion projects are included in the City Council approved list of projects; however, funding for these improvements is dependent on the renewal of the Park Sales Tax.
4. New park development is needed for city growth and equity. Columbia’s city limits have expanded 25% or 13.4 square miles, and its population has increased 47% or about 40,000 people since the initial Park Sales Tax ballot in 2000. Families in new neighborhood developments desire the same access to parks and trails that is provided to other residents. Therefore, as Columbia continues to grow, new park development is needed to provide equitable service for all Columbia citizens.
5. Green space protects natural resources and promotes health and wellness.
The environmental benefits of green space preservation are many, such as providing animal habitat, better air quality, storm water filtration and cooler temperatures. Natural habitats absorb about 15% of the United States carbon dioxide emissions through processes like photosynthesis. Humans benefit from access to green space for physical activity, relaxation, peace and an escape from heat. Multiple studies have shown that these spaces reduce stress and boost mental and physical health.
The Park Sales Tax is the only dedicated funding source for green space preservation for the city of Columbia. The City Council has budgeted $2.575 million for land acquisition over the next 10 years should the voters approve the renewal of the Park Sales Tax.
The majority, 87%, of Columbia households use our municipal parks. It makes sense to invest in something that provides so many benefits for so many people. The Parks and Recreation Department has earned our trust as all projects have been completed as promised. For a complete list of projects, visit the city’s web page at CoMo.gov and search Park Sales Tax. On Nov. 2, we encourage you to support our community by voting “Yes” on Proposition 1.
Heather Hargrove and Randy Boehm are co-chairs of the Friends of Columbia’s Parks Citizen Committee.