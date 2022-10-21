It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the hectic nature of our everyday lives. Toting kids to and from school, activities at all hours, putting in a solid day’s work, and getting meals on the table often means that from the moment your eyes open to the time they close, it’s hard to process anything else. Yet the world is full of other problems, including ongoing problems with COVID-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and inflation hitting our grocery and gas pump bills. It’s all just exhausting, and this is only a tiny sample of our daily concerns.

Now, imagine taking everything we struggle with in Missouri today and adding a catastrophic food shortage along with a crippling financial meltdown on top. Sadly, that’s the reality for far too many countries across the world today.

