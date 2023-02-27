The Missouri House insists on being dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century. Local governments that want to impose rules requiring installation of electric-vehicle charging stations in new construction projects could be prohibited from doing so because the Republican-controlled legislature thinks such rules are too burdensome on business. The House has advanced a bill to limit local government powers to require charging stations in new construction of apartment buildings and workplaces.
Such regulations would help advance government efforts to reduce America’s carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels. Electric vehicles do have drawbacks, including the amount of time required to recharge them. Motorists might be reluctant to switch to cleaner electric cars if they can’t find convenient ways to charge them during periods when the cars aren’t in use — such as when they’re at the office or at home sleeping. That’s why local governments like St. Louis want to make charging stations a requirement for new buildings.
State lawmakers have concocted all kinds of excuses to justify revoking local government powers on charging stations — just like they’ve done with a host of other local regulations regarding gun laws, pandemic health rules, the placement of smelly industrial hog farms and even cat-declawing. Republican state Rep. Jim Murphy, of south St. Louis County, argues that other technologies are under development that might render electric cars obsolete. He mentioned hydrogen-powered vehicles, which are years if not decades into the future. Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, an Andrew County Republican, echoed that sentiment.
Others question the financial burden it would place on developers. It’s true that installing charging stations in parking lots of new apartment or office buildings would add to the construction cost, but so far no rule has surfaced prohibiting developers from passing those costs to consumers. That’s exactly how the free enterprise system works — a system that Republicans used to staunchly defend. And another overlooked aspect of the free enterprise system: Developers always have the option of walking away if they regard city regulations as too onerous. Just go build somewhere else.
But no. Now Republicans are turning to overbearing government regulation as the solution. They want state government to intervene to block the free enterprise system from doing what it does best: letting the market decide. If that sounds familiar, it’s because this is precisely what Republicans constantly attack Democrats for doing.
GOP lawmakers love to attack the federal government for overregulating and usurping state powers. Yet they don’t hesitate to regulate at the state level while usurping local government powers. And while they label Democrats as “socialists,” here they come with new laws to empower the state government to intervene in the free market and dictate to Missourians what’s best for them. Republicans might consider cutting to the chase and adopting hypocrisy as a new pillar in their platform.
