The Missouri House insists on being dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century. Local governments that want to impose rules requiring installation of electric-vehicle charging stations in new construction projects could be prohibited from doing so because the Republican-controlled legislature thinks such rules are too burdensome on business. The House has advanced a bill to limit local government powers to require charging stations in new construction of apartment buildings and workplaces.

Such regulations would help advance government efforts to reduce America’s carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels. Electric vehicles do have drawbacks, including the amount of time required to recharge them. Motorists might be reluctant to switch to cleaner electric cars if they can’t find convenient ways to charge them during periods when the cars aren’t in use — such as when they’re at the office or at home sleeping. That’s why local governments like St. Louis want to make charging stations a requirement for new buildings.

