After the 2020 election, Fox News was guilty of professional malpractice and ethical corruption. Faced with a choice — between telling viewers the truth about Donald Trump's loss, or feeding their fantasies with blatant lies — Fox favored profit over proof, income over integrity.

When Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch was deposed in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which claims it was defamed by those lies, he confessed his monetary motive: "It is not red or blue," Murdoch said, "it is green."

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

