With Donald Trump almost certain to announce his presidential candidacy for the 2024 election soon, any Justice Department investigation into his multiple acts of criminal behavior risks becoming tainted in politics, no matter how hard Attorney General Merrick Garland tries to assert his independence. The smartest move Garland could make at this point is to seek the appointment of a special counsel to help distance the investigation from the inevitable accusations of political bias. And the sooner he does it, the better.

Trump so transparently politicized and abused the Justice Department during his presidency that it’s easy to forget the attorney general is supposed to be free of political influence from the White House. Not every administration has flawlessly adhered to that principle, but Trump didn’t even bother to hide his belief that the Justice Department’s duty was to him, personally and politically, rather than to the nation.

