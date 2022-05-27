In 2015, an initiative petition (one of the few voter tools to change government) resulted in a vote by the people. It was close — 54% to 46% — and resulted in a ban to roll carts for six months. In 2020, Citizens for Roll Carts (CC4RC) began gathering signatures required for an initiative petition.
The council voted April 16 to put CC4RC initiative on the Aug. 2 ballot after receiving over 3,000 verified signatures.
City Council put it back on the agenda for a vote May 16 following the election of a new mayor and council member. CC4RC asked the council to approve removing the ban rather than sending it to a vote. CC4RC spent months bringing its initiative to the ballot yet seemed oblivious to the fact that it just traded challenging work, 3,000 Columbia signatures — their power in a democratic process — for a roll cart.
On May 16, the council voted to repeal the “Ordinance Calling a Special Election.” What does this mean?
An election to submit the initiative to the voters at the August election will no longer be required — that is correct. Your vote will no longer be required. The council has the “authority” to overturn initiative petitions and a vote by the people. City Council could have done away with the 2015 ordinance long before CC4RC spent well over a year gathering signatures. Why discard initiative petitions now with a vote that was only 78 days away?
This council in its omniscient judgment just rendered the people’s initiative petition process useless so voters have no voice on Aug. 2.
This city does not want the voters to decide. This council can implement roll carts anytime they want — and they want to keep it that way. City Council cites a broken solid waste system — that only it can fix. Let’s look at the facts.
The “Old” residential collection system where the city picked up everything
Ordinance Section 22-159 stated “All material for collection must be in a bag ... or securely bound bundles ...” The city failed to follow its own ordinance while complaining about the “broken residential collection system.” According to the 2015 Cost of Service Study, this broken residential system was the only solid waste sector to make a profit.
All refuse collector and senior refuse collector positions require a CDL. City Council recently approved a position to underfill as a packer that does not require a CDL. The city knew this was a problem for years and did not make a simple policy change to fix it.
Columbia’s new pay-as-you-throw residential collection system has been in place for 15 months. 36,000 households have been running all over town in vain to find bags to voucher or buy. The council now calls this brand-new system broken. The city has failed to make the “new” system work. Find a capable person to fix it.
Is the city trying to sabotage its own collection systems?
We have one of the few cities left not plastered with roll carts — what a gem!
The “proposed 3rd System,” roll carts.
The city is discussing three roll carts per household (36,000) = 108,000 roll carts! Costing tens of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of roll carts across the city. City Council mentioned the cost of putting this on the ballot — “saving taxpayers” thousands so it could spend your tens of millions of tax dollars.
City staffing shortages are on a systemic level; turnover for 2009 to 2018 was 70%. (Pay discrepancies cause exodus of line workers, Missourian July 2018). Currently, there are 18 openings for bus drivers. There are 11 openings in solid waste. Will roll carts fix this?
Columbia operates a district landfill. In 2015, residential waste accounted for 19% total tonnage. Columbia’s residential collection system (regardless of type) will not affect 81% of what goes into that landfill.
Solid Waste (Residential) Workers Compensation Claims
- FY19 count 20, cost $297,805 — $0.70/household/month.
- FY 20, count 9, cost $131,587 — $0.30/household/month.
Figures are for the “old” system where the city picked up everything. Acceptable? I do not know.
I do know forcing 36,000 households to manage over 100,000 roll carts 24/7 for the next decade with no public vote is a big deal.
Concerned about the erosion of Transparency and Democracy in government?
Look no further than your own City of Columbia and City Council.
Kim Parker is a Columbia resident.