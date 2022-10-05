The Biden Administration on Sept. 28 hosted the first White House conference to end hunger in America in four decades, even as thousands of school children in Kansas and Missouri were having to pay for their meal or not eat.

Biden wants to end hunger by 2030 for the 34 million Americans considered “food insecure,” by the federal government. Ways to meet that goal include expansion of food stamp eligibility and ending food deserts.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

