At Missouri Farm Bureau, we’ve talked extensively for more than two years about the global climate agenda and how activists continue to miss the big picture. Every United Nations, European Union and Biden administration meeting seems to focus on the “climate crisis” and ways to save the human race. Now, it seems we’ve entered a new phase of the global climate agenda — animal sacrifice, and Europe is leading the way.

The Irish government has proposed the large-scale slaughter of their cattle herd — culling 65,000 cows a year for three years, effectively reducing its national dairy herd by 10%. The European Union recently approved a plan to spend more than $1.5 billion to close farms and eliminate a significant portion of the Netherlands’ livestock herd in an effort to reduce emissions. You really can’t make this stuff up.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.