It was Mark Twain, one of the most famous Missourians, who observed that “history never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.”

If so, then it’s possible to find something poetic in the final, frenzied days of the Missouri legislature’s 2023 regular session. There’s always a red-meat social issue that sucks up lots of floor time. This year didn’t disappoint with legislation that places limits on transgender health care and athletic participation.

