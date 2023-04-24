In the wake of a partisan Supreme Court’s abolition of Roe v. Wade, it’s become increasingly clear that there’s nothing remotely conservative about the Republican Party. In the familiar formulation, today’s GOP is like a dog that has finally caught the car it’s been chasing, seized the bumper in its teeth, and finds itself getting dragged along faster than it can run.

Voter anger over draconian abortion laws has already cost Republicans control of two crucial swing states, Michigan and Wisconsin. But the party at large shows no sign of recognizing what’s going on.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

