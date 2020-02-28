We appreciate that Gov. Mike Parson has made a conscious effort to better the pay of state employees.
Last year, the Missouri legislature followed his recommendation to approve a 3% pay raise, which went into effect in January.
This year, his recommendation is for a 2% pay raise — better than the 0% state employees have received in many years but about a third of what was given one year under the administration of the late Gov. Mel Carnahan during a booming economy in the mid-to-late 1990s.
Many state employees are grateful for anything. But the reality is 2% just keeps up with inflation.
Missouri has been known in recent years for paying its state workers less than all of the other 49 states.
When they do get raises, they’re sometimes more than offset by increased health care premiums.
The state has taken steps to streamline state government and increase pay for certain workers who are hard to retain, such as in the Department of Corrections.
However, the problem of retaining a good workforce will keep rearing its ugly head if state pay doesn’t keep up with equivalent jobs in the private sector.
Unemployment remains at historically low rates at around 3.1% in Missouri. That means it’s a job seeker’s market. Gone are the days of lifelong relationships between employees and employers. If employees aren’t happy at one job, they jump to the next.
So we look at Parson’s recommendation as a starting point.
We hope our local delegation of lawmakers will show leadership on this issue. It’s up to them to make the case to their fellow lawmakers that, while a 2% increase keeps up with inflation, it’s not enough to retain employees or to change our state’s poor reputation for paying its public workforce.
Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.