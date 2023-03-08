Columbia is a city facing significant questions and challenges in the future. Even looking past the roll cart issue that will hopefully be resolved sooner or later, you have the city bus and sanitation systems both unable to fully staff routes due to driver shortages. Then, there’s the police department frequently facing criticism from community members over transparency issues, and from the Missouri Attorney General’s office over racial profiling, and a city with ever-increasing housing prices as the cost-of-living crisis with inflation impacts the most vulnerable.
All this is compounded by the fact that Columbia is the second fastest-growing city in Missouri and one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country. Needless to say, the city will need public servants who not only recognize these challenges ahead of us, but who will listen to all voices impacted in the community to solve issues and continue to preserve the promise Columbia provides for so many.
This is why the City Council race for Fifth Ward is so important, as it provides residents with a real choice in how they want the city to move forward. And I believe Gregg Bush has the right mindset to lead Columbia into this new era by focusing on addressing critical needs that have been neglected by the city for too long. Gregg is an ICU nurse, and he, along with his spouse, Iyesatu, a respiratory therapist, have three kids all attending Columbia Public Schools. They are heavily invested in the city. With him and his spouse both working in health care, Gregg knows how to lead with compassion and care and bring that mindset to the City Council to collaborate with people willing to improve the city to accomplish many things.
Gregg has notably emphasized protecting the promise of Columbia for all in his campaign, and with his focus on creating more affordable housing and promoting workforce development for those in all age and income brackets, he recognizes the need for Columbia to accommodate the growth it will continue seeing. He also has touted the need for public safety to be more than a bunch of armed officers on our streets, and that we must make investments into the community itself to solve issues of crime in the city. He has also highlighted the crucial need for an unarmed crisis response service to dispatch to calls that do not require an armed response. Other large cities such as Denver have already initiated programs like this to massive success.
Notably, Gregg has also been on the record against privatizing and extracting city resources and our wealth and resources, the importance of providing good-paying union jobs, and has recognized the need for the city to institute roll carts. This support for sanitation, GO COMO, EMS, and other city workers has already netted him endorsements from IAFF Local 1055, LiUNA Laborers’ Local 955 and State Rep. Doug Mann.
Not only does Gregg fit the bill when it comes to having the right mindset and skills to be an effective City Council member, but he also does the important work of showing up. As a candidate he has been to numerous candidate forums, is always willing to hear residents voice their concerns to him, and thoughtfully receives their feedback on some of his answers.
In addition to being able to recognize when to welcome and listen to the advice of others, he’s always willing to lend his voice when others vitally need it. He has shown up to protests at City Hall in support of sanitation and bus drivers and explicitly denounced political gamesmanship by some in Missouri politics who were demonizing the LGBTQ community and fearmongering about a drag performance at the city’s MLK Diversity Breakfast, saying he’s “not impressed with the noise.”
This display of solidarity for people facing various struggles and the ability to cast out unneeded noise in the room to focus on issues that impact all Columbians is one thing that ultimately made me realize Gregg Bush is the clear choice for Fifth Ward in Columbia.
Bryan Mink is a 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri who majored in political science and sociology, focusing on American politics and social movements.
