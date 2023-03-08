Columbia is a city facing significant questions and challenges in the future. Even looking past the roll cart issue that will hopefully be resolved sooner or later, you have the city bus and sanitation systems both unable to fully staff routes due to driver shortages. Then, there’s the police department frequently facing criticism from community members over transparency issues, and from the Missouri Attorney General’s office over racial profiling, and a city with ever-increasing housing prices as the cost-of-living crisis with inflation impacts the most vulnerable.

All this is compounded by the fact that Columbia is the second fastest-growing city in Missouri and one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country. Needless to say, the city will need public servants who not only recognize these challenges ahead of us, but who will listen to all voices impacted in the community to solve issues and continue to preserve the promise Columbia provides for so many.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

