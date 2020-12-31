I believe that 2020 has been a learning year.
Disease, death and economic concerns have forced most Americans to reassess their priorities and lifestyles. Many have come to abrupt and unforeseen conclusions.
Essential services
As 2020 has progressed, people throughout the world have reconsidered how they discriminate between the essential and peripheral elements in their lives. The tangible threat of an early, choking death has prompted humankind to distinguish between those humble occupations that are clearly essential in society — providing sustenance, safeguarding our personal health, safety and comfort — as opposed to those that are peripheral.
Hopefully, these epiphanies have fostered a renewed appreciation for those who labor to provide services such as food production, mail delivery and refuse collection. In retrospect, we might conclude that the respect, as well as the salaries and benefits awarded to those who provide our truly essential needs, have never matched the centrality of their respective contributions to the welfare of society.
Shopping for food or clothing no longer requires primping, dressing and venturing outside one’s living quarters — at least, for those who are fortunate enough to have both broadband internet access and sufficient financial resources. An increasing array of new providers have positioned themselves to faithfully and rapidly bring whatever a payee might be willing to purchase to his/her very door.
While many inveterate shoppers mourn the loss of their treasured mall and retail store outings, it appears that an even greater number have been seduced by the benefits of online shopping. And with each new online purchase, it seems ever more likely that our dinosaur malls and their expansive parking areas will ultimately be repurposed into green spaces, parks, outdoor recreation centers, community garden plots or at least, more agreeable refuges for our growing armies of nomads, homeless and displaced.
Travel
Throughout the world, citizens, governments and businesses have reassessed the need for, as well as the economic effectiveness of, local and long-distance travel. Air travel for face-to-face business negotiations, presentations, conferences, family reunions, sporting events and tourism has declined dramatically.
Owing to business closures and job losses, school closings, working from home, telecommuting and simply sequestering in place, long-distance travel by private motor vehicles has significantly decreased. This has not only literally cleared the air in many benighted cities around the globe but, at the same time, emptied most airports, ships, hotels, bars and restaurants that cater to tourists.
An environmentally beneficial byproduct of this reduced travel appears to be a substantial decrease in drilling, fracking and fossil fuel consumption.
Mass gatherings
Mammoth stadia and sports venues have become our sports-obsessed nation’s new white elephants. In anticipation of the return of fans to major sporting events, television cameras are now aimed at cardboard cutouts of former attendees, some of whom may now have passed due to old age and the coronavirus. The burden of serving the immense debt on these beloved behemoths promises to further cripple the finances of many communities, wealthy investors — and universities.
Many churches, theaters, concert halls and classrooms, even office buildings, sit empty or are experiencing gaping vacancies. Losses in rents, revenues and contributions have eroded their incomes and are creating financial pressures that are already forcing closures and abandonments. Oddly, for many, the closure of these venues has meant significant financial savings that have been redirected toward purchasing pizza and beer while watching the similar events on television.
Universities
Higher educational institutions appeared to be particularly challenged by the changes wrought by the age of pandemonium. Despite their high regard, these institutions, as currently structured, may be more readily thrown into disarray than many other elements of a prosperous, progressive society — largely, because there may be lurking, disruptive alternatives to attract the next generation of would-be scholars.
As in grade and high schools, teaching in college has largely been organized around concentrating gaggles of students into lecture halls where lecturers exhort and, hopefully, inspire their mentees to return to their living spaces to work and study independently.
This system could change radically. Tomorrow’s learners may opt to remain in their family enclaves in an effort to conserve financial resources. Many students may find it is more time-efficient to cultivate their ability to learn independently using existing and newly-emerging instructional media. Those who can adapt to self-education resources may then become tomorrow’s independent scholars.
The danger of such a transition, should it occur and take root for the long term, will be severe for almost all institutions of higher learning. For one thing, independent scholars will no longer be tethered to single institutions which, possibly, lack faculty strength in major disciplines. Increasingly, such scholars can expect to have broad access to many of the world’s leading authorities. These extraordinary benefits might come at lower, or no, cost for tuition and lodging. In an effort to avoid crippling institutional educational costs, tomorrow’s independent scholars may be happy to forego the peripheral entertainment and social access provided by major universities.
Newspapers
2020 has also left many readers of print newspapers and magazines to wonder if print media is still necessary. Online, electronic, versions of such stalwarts as The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine not only provide more colorful and readable content, but their editors now skillfully embed audio and video clips, giving them enormous advantages over their static print forbears. Staring at glass is replacing staring at paper.
Obviously, we all continue to learn. Daily, we observe the evidence of change around us even as we adjust our habits and lifestyles. We intuitively know there is no path to return to a past “normal” in the future.
However, we cling to hope for a better tomorrow.
John T. O’Connor is a Columbia resident.