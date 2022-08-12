“The Flag, the Cross and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened,” by accomplished environmentalist author Bill McKibben is a thought-provoking overview of 60-years of America’s declining patriotism, faith and economic prosperity told through the nostalgic lens of a Baby Boomer.
McKibben was born a month after John F. Kennedy was elected in 1960. He is about a decade younger than I am.
He spent his childhood in Lexington, Massachusetts, and received his college degree from a Harvard University that was less challenging than his demanding high school teachers.
He lived on Middle Street in a $30,000 house, which would now be valued at nearly $1 million, but it was a re-build as a McMansion. He does an artful job of integrating his white privileged middle-class life with recent American history.
As a country, we certainly have problems, but most Americans are better off than they were, or would have been, in 1960. We certainly have better housing, more mobility and more opportunity than we did 60 years ago. But something is different. It’s not just a dimming American Dream for our children but a loss of civic sentiment today.
McKibben recounts two Lexington incidents that he viewed up close and personal in 1971 — an anti-Vietnam War protest that got his father and 457 other locals arrested and a citizen petition drive a few months later that overrode the town council’s decision to build low-income housing.
McKibben sees these two events as reflections of two alternative forms of citizen participation — peaceful protests and individual self-interested voting. He conjectures that the latter is winning and sees the growth and dominance of individual self-interest as the biggest change in American political politics.
McKibben’s biggest surprise is that several historic patriots and preachers of Lexington at the time of America’s Revolution were slaveholders. McKibben provides a disturbing story of Mark Godman, a slave charged with murdering a brutal owner, not in hopes of gaining his freedom but of getting a kinder master.
Godman was hanged and then gibbeted. That’s when a body, dead or alive, is locked in a human-shaped cage and left to starve and rot and to remain on display forever.
Paul Revere rode past the cage on a pole 20 years later to warn that the British were coming. McKibben, who served as a tour guide in Lexington, was unaware of Revere’s admission until recently.
The lynching is not recent, but our awareness of it is. Certainly, increased awareness of our racial history and racist practices are a gigantic change in the last 60 years. Going from darkness into light is often called progress, although it seems mighty slow.
McKibben reviews the decline in church attendance from the 1970s with established surveys that track a general decline more pronounced among younger generations.
A simple fact to remember is that in 1958, 52 out of 100 Americans belonged to a mainline Protestant denomination; in 2006 it was 13 out of 100.
The growth of Evangelicals is the major explanation, but there has also been an increase in Catholics and non-identifiers. He believes the loss of mainstream Christianity’s power and authority in American life is the biggest change of our generation.
“I’m spiritual but not religious” is a now a well-worn cliché. McKibben, while seeing there are pluses and minuses to such decline, wonders how far values like concern about environmental decline can go without some religious foundation.
The newest and least discussed of McKibben’s three contributors to American decline is the station wagon in the suburbs. He sees suburban housing as the lynchpin to understanding the past half century’s economic and political transformation.
With the decline of American manufacturing of steel and automobiles in the 1970s, housing construction and the stuff we put in our homes has become the major component of American economy and lives.
Housing is our social identity, the vault of family life, determiner of our kids’ public schools and a major consideration of our politics. If you tell me where you live, I will tell you about your politics.
Our single-family homes have become bigger and more expensive as we become more isolated, due to TV, air conditioning, acreage and now the internet. Suburbs, protected by zoning and lot size requirements, often prohibit multi-family dwellings thus, preventing low-income citizens from moving in next door.
Suburbs have favored private automobiles over public transportation, private swimming pools over public pools, private green space over public parks.
Organizing the suburbs was one of Newt Gingrich’s political insights in 1994 to enable Republicans to become the congressional majority. Home ownership motivates citizens to become more conservative and more economically focused, rather than social and environmental, voters. We saw that with Proposition 13 in California in 1978 and the 1980 election of Ronald Reagan.
McKibben’s recommendations for getting out of this mess are disappointing. He is counting on aging and retiring Baby Boomers to wake up and see the light and take corrective action to mitigate climate change and economic inequality.
I doubt it. If Baby Boomers don’t see pitfalls in our social, economic and political lives by the time they receive Social Security, it is too late.
America must repair the loss of public spirit and belief in the common good by renewing calls for national service, military or otherwise; by generating new ideas for housing, energy use, and infrastructure replacement and, of course, by finding leaders and citizens who have convictions.
We need charismatic, revolutionary leaders in this era of hyper-independence. We need policy straight talkers who can communicate to citizens other than their base.
Even if we agree on what needs to be done, it’s hard to imagine how the American political system will get there. It’s hard not to took back to moon dreamers like John F. Kennedy and justice crusaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. Maybe that’s what generational change is for.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.