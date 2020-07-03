To those who attack abhorrent slavery symbols, such as the Thomas Jefferson and Confederate statues, please consider the totality of a figure. All heroes are flawed, but ask three questions. Did that person’s life fit the values of the era, even if we disagree today? Are that person’s contributions still enduring today? What was the motivation for installing the statue?
Historical standards change over time. In the earliest U.S. Census, women, children and slaves, listed as numbers, were only counted as property. What was acceptable over 200 years ago is not today. Slavery was legal in Virginia during Jefferson’s lifetime.
Thus, before advocating for the removal of a statue, such as MU’s Thomas Jefferson, look at the historical context and the totality of an individual’s contributions.
Many Confederate statues were installed in the Jim Crow era to reinforce antebellum policies and attitudes. Slavery is not why the Jefferson statue resides at MU. Jefferson treasured education and learning. He founded the first public diverse university, the University of Virginia, and centered it around the library rather than a church. MU is among the first public universities west of the Mississippi River.
While it is certainly repugnant that Jefferson owned slaves and had a long-term relationship with Sally Hemings, his principal authorship of the Declaration of Independence remains a guideline for inclusion. His maxim “All men are created equal ...” lay the groundwork for abolitionists such as Harriett Tubman and Frederick Douglass and is still the ideal we seek. Jefferson also called slavery “the greatest threat to the survival of the nation” and it was Jefferson who promoted and signed the bill to stop slave imports.
Considered radical at the time, Jefferson argued for a free press, no matter how painful the criticism of him. He also argued for religious freedom and his vision became the foundation for the First Amendment establishment clause. And with great foresight, Jefferson facilitated the Louisiana Purchase, doubling the size of the United States.
Abhorrent, even outrageous, Jefferson’s long-term relationship with Hemings has broader historical context. When Jefferson’s wife Martha was dying after childbirth, she made Jefferson, then age 39, promise never to remarry. Among the household were the Hemings slaves and Sally, who was Martha’s half-sister and was reported to look like her. Their long-term relationship resulted in six children. During his 1804 presidential campaign, Jefferson’s enemies unsuccessfully tried to use his relationship with Hemings to discourage voters.
The legacy of Thomas Jefferson is much more than being a slave owner. Before removing his statue, or those of any historical figures, an evaluation should include that person’s lasting contributions. In the case of a flawed Jefferson, his positive influence has been enormous.
Betty Houchin Winfield is an MU Curators’ Professor Emerita and Thomas Jefferson Fellow, 1998-99.