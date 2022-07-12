President Biden has called for Congress to approve a three-month federal gas tax holiday.
Although this has the potential to ease pain at the pump, responsibility for a viable solution should fall on large oil companies, especially given their record-high profits.
ExxonMobil, America’s largest oil company, reported that its net profit of $5.5 billion more than doubled in 2022. Shell recorded its highest earnings ever, while Chevron reported its highest quarterly profit in almost a decade.
Even more infuriating is that oil and gas companies currently possess 12 million acres of leased U.S. public lands, along with 9,000 unused drilling permits, according to the Center for American Progress.
Given their record profits and vast land reserves, oil companies should technically have the ability to increase supply and subsequently lower fuel prices. So why don’t they? The simple answer is they choose not to.
An increase in supply means a decrease in exorbitant profit margins, or “easy profits,” due to higher spending on labor and equipment. So rather than attempting to stabilize prices, oil companies dole out current profits to executives and buy back their own stock.
According to an exclusive analysis provided to the Guardian, the top 28 oil companies paid $394 million to their executives last year, while bonuses totaled over $31 million - a nearly $45 million increase from 2020.
Exxon also recently announced a plan to triple its share buyback to $30 billion while Shell and BP announced buybacks for $8.5 billion and $4.15 billion respectively.
While the petroleum industry may have taken losses during the pandemic, their urgency to recoup should not burden consumers and further drive up inflation; it is unacceptable for oil companies to be earning record-high profits when American families on tight budgets struggle to pay for gas.
Currently, the federal government excises a gas tax of 18.3 cents per gallon which is passed directly to the consumer. Revenue from the tax fund necessary road construction and maintenance.
Solely suspending this tax holds no benefit, as construction funded by deficit spending continues. Furthermore, this plan received significant pushback from both sides of the aisle. In a speech on June 22,
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell cited a recent study of past gas tax holidays that reflected savings of a mere 3 to 4 cents. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat from Oregon, cited that the holiday could increase oil company profit and contribute to inflation.
Instead of solely implementing a federal gas tax holiday, Congress should instead implement a new windfall profits tax on large oil producers, maintaining federal transportation revenue while relieving the burden on consumers.
However, draft legislation such as the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax sponsored by Senate Democrats and Bernie Sanders, which suggests a per-barrel tax equal to 50% of the difference between the current price of oil and the pre-pandemic price per barrel, is too extreme.
By punishing oil companies for increased profit, the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax essentially leaves no incentive to expand domestic production, shooting American energy infrastructure in the foot.
Instead, Congress should implement a “Choice Windfall Profits Tax,” which would give oil companies a “choice”: produce more oil or pay a windfall tax.
This would force oil companies to increase their infrastructure spending on refineries and expand drilling onto already leased land, something they can already afford.
By expanding somewhat incentivized domestic energy infrastructure, reliance on foreign oil supply decreases, strengthening national security.
Oil companies also stand to gain from this policy as overall profits increase fairly by selling more oil, not at the expense of American workers and artificially high profit margins.
America can no longer tolerate record oil profits off the backs of the people. When powerful corporations profit off an economic crisis, we cannot helplessly continue to hope that relief will come in the near future.
It’s time for Big Oil to invest in our infrastructure and national security or pay the price, and that starts with a “Choice Windfall Profits Tax.”
Udaykiran Vissa lives in Creve Coeur.