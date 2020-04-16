My 96 years of living through many kinds of "situations" — several wars, the Great Depression, bank closures, Dust Bowl days, polio, stock market crashes, insect and disease plagues on the farm, etc., — lead me now to list these suggestions as we enter the new virus experience:
1. If you can do something about it, do it. If you cannot, don't worry about it. Follow logical directions. Be ready to sacrifice. Make your voice known. But do not lie awake at night worrying about what is beyond your control.
2. Keep yourself informed from reliable sources. New situations often bring out conspiracy theories, and such will come from this. Do not fall for them.
3. Do not waste time and emotion in blaming. This is not the time for that. The situation is as it is, and we must invest our time, emotions, money and energy in dealing with it. Later on we can determine what we have learned.
4. Remember those most fragile in the situation and offer help — the poor, the elderly and the already ill. This is the time to exhibit what you personally understand the Scripture "to love neighbor as self" to really mean.
5. Do not shut down your personal humanitarian efforts. Groups that care for the poor will be hit hard with a decline in income and a great increase in requests for help.
6. Keep your home and family emotionally and spiritually healthy. Be especially aware of how children understand what is going on. Demonstrate what it means to be a person of faith in a time of trial.
7. Take advantage of the healing power of nature. We are on the doorstep of spring. Each day will demonstrate to us the bounty of nature and its power to redeem. Take daily walks through a woods. Plant a garden, take flowers to a shut-in, or just sit and listen to the chorus of birds.
This is some of what an almost century of living has taught me. Common sense.
Mel West, of Columbia, is a retired minister and founder of the nonprofit Mobility Worldwide, which provides wheeled carts to disabled people in developing countries.