The entire world, including me, thought that America was so special. Globally, people associated us with privilege, wealth and opportunity. Why wouldn’t they? We were the leaders in business, the innovators in research, and when something terrible happened, we seemed to be the exception.
So, the prospect of a pandemic striking us seemed absurd enough to be out of a science fiction book, because that simply wasn’t who we were.
Sadly, the coronavirus did not see the America that I did.
The virus first came to America around January, and infected about 42,000 Americans by March 22. Now, the streets are empty, the hospitals crowded and overwhelmed, and my school has been indefinitely shut. On the news, they talk about the effects on our economy, the people that have been displaced and the jobs that are lost. I never thought I would describe America like that. However, as we deal with the economic crisis at home, I worry that world health efforts will be neglected.
In this dire time, many argue that it is logical not to drain out our money helping other nations. But will our money “drain out” if less than 1% of our total budget ever did go to world health efforts? Over the years, the United States’ funding has been successful in treating HIV/AIDS, distributing vaccines and funding maternal and child health. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has vaccinated about 760 million people in developing countries, saving an estimated 13 million lives. Due to the U.S. Agency for International Development, developing countries are more equipped to tackle HIV/AIDS. Overall, life expectancy has increased more in the last 50 years than it did in the past 5,000 years, due in no small part to our leadership.
Our 1%.
If we cut funding for global health, its ripple will be felt across the world in more ways than one. Since America has distinguished itself as a leader in world health efforts, it will set an indelible example for other countries. More nations will cut their funding, and the weight of this mistake will be carried by the next generation of malnourished mothers, unvaccinated children and underfunded health care systems.
Many have argued that global health is not our problem to solve and we must focus on our country. They often use the words “America first.” I think this term is misleading — we are not in a track race where America can be “first” regardless of the condition of other nations. Rather, we depend on each other's well-being to ensure our own. Of course, I support our actions in prioritizing relief bills concerning housing and health care for our own citizens. However, the day that America will be truly free of disease is when nowhere in the globe will anyone die of coronavirus; children will be vaccinated; and preventable diseases will be eradicated. That is the world we must build for our “greatness” to be possible.
This is why I urge all of our representatives to support House Resolution 861 (Gavi, the Alliance) and Senate Resolution 511 to strengthen health care and provide vaccinations for infants in developing countries. If we have the infrastructure built, when there finally will be a vaccine for the coronavirus, it will be easily distributed among all nations.
Let's win the race for global health care together.
Arushi Katyal is a sophomore at John Burroughs School and volunteers with the St. Louis chapter of RESULTS, a grassroots advocacy group working to end hunger and poverty.