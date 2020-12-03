Here in the United States, we would never want to suggest to anyone that they could not or should not worship freely. However, there are clearly safer — and less-safe — ways to have holiday gatherings this year.
Our hospitals and ICUs are now being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases statewide. We are hearing of patients being transferred out-of-state because of a lack of open inpatient and ICU beds here in Missouri. Emergency physicians report that their staff are on the phone for hours each day, trying to find beds for sick patients that need inpatient care. Because of a lack of available staffed beds, we hear about how some critically ill patients are being “boarded” in the emergency department, which may increase their risk of death.
We are probably at mile 19 of the 26-mile marathon called COVID-19, and we are all just tired of worrying about this pandemic. While some vaccine may be available in the coming weeks to our front-line workers, most Missourians are at risk for COVID-19 until mid-2021. For those under 50 years old, there are risks of long-term residual effects from COVID-19. There are risks to exposing vulnerable, elderly, frail or immunocompromised family members. There are still largely-unknown risks of COVID-19 on pregnant women and their future babies, as well as unknown potential impacts on male and female fertility.
Pope Francis recently wrote an Op-Ed in The New York Times, stating that:
“Governments have made great efforts to put the well-being of their people first, acting decisively to protect health and to save lives ... (and) imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak. Yet some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions — as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom! Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals. It means having a regard for all citizens and seeking to respond effectively to the needs of the least fortunate.
“To come out of this crisis better, we have to recover the knowledge that as a people, we have a shared destination. The pandemic has reminded us that no one is saved alone. What ties us to one another is what we commonly call solidarity. Solidarity is more than acts of generosity, important as they are; it is the call to embrace the reality that we are bound by bonds of reciprocity. On this solid foundation we can build a better, different, human future.”
America is blessed to have a wide variety of churches and denominations where people can freely express their spiritual individuality. However, these are not normal times. Worship is a precious aspect of church life, and many churches have developed creative ways to worship safely. Cautious churches presume that a worshipper may have COVID-19 on any given Sunday and could unwittingly expose the congregation, so they implemented social distancing and masking policies to minimize transmission from a COVID-positive person. With such policies in place, no one would be considered a close contact and the risk of church-based transmission is substantially reduced.
However, if this COVID patient attended a church without such precautions, Sunday worship could be a super-spreader event. Some in the congregation may get COVID, feel sick for just a few days, then recover and go on about their lives. Others may develop more severe and lingering symptoms for months. Several may be so sick that they may need hospital or even ICU care; there may be minimal visitors because of hospital restrictions, and they could be transferred to hospitals hours away because of capacity issues. Some may suffer mightily, gasping for air and possibly winding up on mechanical ventilation. A few may die. The tragic truth is that this may have been preventable by showing solidarity and regard for our most vulnerable, by social distancing and masking up.
Our clergy and fellow congregants should be aware that COVID rates are climbing without mercy, that our hospitals are at capacity and that our health care workers are exhausted and frustrated. Critically-ill COVID patients tell their doctors time and again, “I have no idea how I got this, all I do is spend time with my family and go to church.” In Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 we learn that “there is a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing.” Churches and leaders of our faith-based communities, it is time to lovingly, kindly and prayerfully refrain from large gatherings. Mask-up, socially distance, support our health care workers and please find ways to worship safely until it is our time to embrace again.
Lynelle Phillips, MPH, is a registered nurse and vice president of the Missouri Public Health Association. Albert L. Hsu, M.D., is an assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at MU; he is leading some research on COVID-19 in pregnancy. All opinions expressed here are their own.