If you have lived in Missouri as long as I have, you will quickly recall the Great Flood of 1993. The rush to stem this massive flood was well-documented, but one of the subtle lessons of this tragedy was the issue of supply and demand in national disasters. The crucial item at that time was the coveted sandbag, used to hold back the water with artificial levees.
Volunteers rushed in with what bags they could find and built several protective layers as flood waters continued to rise. In the end, this became the most costly flood in American history, with an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion in damages.
How could this have been avoided? There are certainly many actions that could have been performed to avoid this catastrophe, but chief among them seemed to be having some kind of disaster response to floods, a seemingly obvious idea given that Missouri sits between two giant rivers.
The parallels between the Great Flood and our current coronavirus situation seem murky, and yet, are odiously apparent. What we could have done up until now is no longer something we can dwell on. What we should be focusing on is the future. And that future begins with an appropriate disaster response.
As we have seen in Italy, the number of ICU beds greatly impacts the rate of deaths that can be attributed to this virus, as many doctors must make life-or-death decisions they didn’t have to before. In an attempt to get enough hospital space for patients, Italians have in some cases converted laundry rooms into waiting rooms because there isn’t space to handle such a massive caseload for these hospitals. A competitive swimmer from Brescia gave up his ventilator to a fellow coronavirus patient because there were not enough ICU ventilators available. The swimmer later died for his sacrifice. China faced similar issues with its lack of appropriate health centers for coronavirus patients.
Where does that leave us? According to the American Hospital Association, there are 924,107 hospital beds in America. However, the Missouri Department of Health last month stated that only 1,859 ICU beds exist in the entire state, units vital for the hospitalization of patients like those with COVID-19. If the COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization surpass beds, expect problems.
Missouri additionally had to order $10 million worth of N95 masks because they simply didn’t have enough. Personal protective equipment is equally in low supply in our state. Addressing these shortages, the head of Missouri’s Department of Public Safety, Sandy Karsten, warned that this crisis will have an impact greater than "any other previous disaster that has impacted our citizens." This highlights the preparedness our hospital systems had before this.
Once the smoke clears with COVID-19, all of these variables will need to be addressed by our state’s hospitals. Missouri needs to maintain more ICUs when there are several other crises that can occur in our state, such as tornadoes, floods, nuclear power plant failures, or even another viral outbreak. We have an increasingly aging population that will increase demand for these sites in the future. Cost is the largest factor that prohibits this decision. However, the economic cost, as well as the loss of life that is associated with a lack of preparedness, is far more costly. At minimum, we can train more medical staff in ICU treatment or create more space in hospitals to renovate into ICUs. Just having more beds or ventilators alone would help, which wouldn’t require substantial expenditure comparatively.
Masks and PPE should be in ample supply, as illnesses have plagued mankind since our earliest days. Compared to ICUs, they are far cheaper to supply our hospitals with. We can never predict how much protective gear we will need for the general population, but at minimum we should have a cache of these supplies available for hospital staff when the next catastrophe strikes. The number of these materials that were originally on hand to our doctors and nurses is frightening, not because of our current situation, but for what it means for more devastating illnesses lurking in the future.
There is only so much we can do to fight against the next national disaster. I can only hope that our health care systems can learn from this and secure what is needed to safeguard our health and safety.
Shawn Hemelstrand is a longtime resident of Missouri who currently teaches English in Weihai, China. His commentary also was published on March 25 by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.