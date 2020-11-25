I want to applaud Liam Quinn for his article last week (published Nov. 15) shedding light on the situation with Mizzou Women’s Tennis.
My daughter, Clare Raley, played on the team for four years during the period addressed in the article. Your article accurately highlights instances of mishandling players’ injuries and the skirting of NCAA practice rules but only scratches the surface of the emotional mistreatment of the players. The situation began to deteriorate in 2016 when then-Coach Sasha Schmid went from an open-door communication policy the previous year to threatening players’ spots in the lineup if they dared to ask questions.
After Coach Schmid left the program, things worsened significantly under Coach Colt Gaston. His fear-based coaching style and steady emotional beat-down of many of his players — not all, as there were always a couple of favorites who were spared this treatment — was devastating. He perpetuated divisions among players, questioned players’ injuries to other players on the team and threatened players with loss of their scholarships.
It was not uncommon for players to leave practice and meetings in tears based on Coach Gaston’s condescension and criticisms of them not just as players but as people. The Mizzou Athletic Department and Compliance left the players unprotected, as any complaints went straight back to the coaches who controlled not only playing time but, more importantly, the players’ scholarships.
While it is difficult to measure emotional mistreatment, some quantifiable results of the negative environment included: players entering therapy and going on anti-anxiety medication; nine players transferring or quitting during a short time period spanning Coach Schmid and Coach Gaston; and two returning senior No. 1 players transferring for their final year instead of finishing at Mizzou, something virtually unheard of in college tennis.
The team went 0-29 in SEC play during Coach Gaston’s last three seasons. Even those results spurred no action from the Athletic Department. Is there any other instance in sports at Mizzou where the head coach was not replaced when the equivalent of an entire team roster transferred over a four-year period and the team went 0-29 in SEC play?
The poor results notwithstanding, the much bigger issue is the number of young women who lost self-esteem and self-confidence and who were stretched to their emotional limit just to survive being a member of the Mizzou Women’s Tennis team. These players didn’t have some unrealistic expectation that every day would be perfect or easy, but they were not wrong to expect something very different from the treatment they received at Mizzou.
It always struck me as ironic that a prominent sign hung on the courts at the Mizzou Tennis Complex that stated something to the effect of “We are a Positive Coaching Institution”, referencing the well-known Mizzou Institute of Positive Coaching. The foundations of that program include: promoting athletes’ personal well-being, being demanding without being demeaning, shaping the athlete’s will without breaking her spirit, creating and nurturing each player’s self-worth and self-esteem, fostering personal relationships between coaches and athletes and communicating respectfully with those who you lead. Regardless of Coach Schmid’s or Coach Gaston’s intentions, they failed to adhere to those principles and, in so doing, they failed their players.
It is my hope that the Mizzou Athletic Department and Compliance take your article to heart — instead of simply circling the wagons again — and examine why they failed to act sooner despite knowledge of the toxic environment on the Mizzou Women’s Tennis team. Thank you again for the article, and we are all cheering for Coach Wooten’s success moving forward.
Brian Raley of Atlanta is the father of a former Mizzou tennis player.