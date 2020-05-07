As Missouri residents worry about the health crisis wreaking havoc on our state, the legislature is ignoring those concerns to work on the pet projects of the politically powerful and the wealthy.
As the public is told to avoid the Missouri Capitol and the audio on livestreamed committee hearings has continual “technical issues,” it is challenging for the public to understand which bills are being pushed in their name and for whose benefit.
One proposal being scuttled through this dark process is a bill to prevent the Grain Belt Express transmission line from exercising eminent domain.
Well, the bill doesn’t exactly do that: It describes banning a specific transmission project that could only be the Grain Belt Express line and says only this transmission line cannot use eminent domain.
Let’s put aside that targeting one particular person or company is itself unconstitutional to get into the the details of the Grain Belt Express project.
This is a transmission line designed to bring wind-generated power from the Great Plains to heavily-populated areas east of Missouri.
Along the way, Grain Belt will deliver power to dozens of Show-Me State municipalities — such as Columbia — at a savings to rate payers of $12.8 million per year.
Direct investment into Missouri’s energy infrastructure will amount to $500 million. Plus, over 1,000 Missouri residents will be hired to build the Grain Belt Express across northern Missouri.
This does not include the tens of millions of dollars that will be paid out to landowners along the line for access to their property.
For a family farmer who has suffered under trade battles and flooding while trying to pay the bills, such a payment would be a much-needed boost during a time of financial hardship.
So why would the Missouri legislature want to kill a project that promises to lower energy bills and create jobs during a massive economic downturn?
Because powerful interest groups like the Missouri Farm Bureau want it killed. While the project has been held up by courts and regulators for the past six years, the Farm Bureau has been unable to buy the version of justice they want.
Now we’re into the second year the legislature has tried to undo this process.
Remember, utilities all over the state have the right to build transmission lines and will continue to have that right even if this bill passes.
Privately-owned companies like Ameren Missouri will still be able to build power lines.
In fact, the PSC grants companies like Ameren this right all of the time. Rural electric cooperatives will still be able to build power lines.
If the true concern of the Missouri legislature is in the rights of landowners, one should ask why this one particular project infringes upon farmers when hundreds of other transmission projects do not.
Could it be due to the fact that rural electric cooperatives and privately-owned energy companies like Ameren have an oversized presence in Jefferson City?
Also, this legislation bars only direct current (DC) transmission lines.
Again, this is to make clear the law is only targeting Grain Belt. But why are alternating currents (AC) transmission lines OK, policy-wise? AC lines are more dangerous (they are still live when they go down) and less efficient.
If this law passed, Grain Belt could just change the way power moves along the line and it would remain legal. Strange.
Let’s assume that any effort to prevent any company from building a transmission line is good public policy.
Although, the challenge is that wind farms and solar arrays and coal plants and nuclear generators aren’t near large population centers.
Transmission lines are absolutely crucial to our society’s need to consume power.
Whether we like having power lines on the landscape or in our backyards is virtually irrelevant given the public service they provide.
In fact, the Missouri legislature proposes and passes bills to encourage the generation of power. This year, legislation was introduced to make it easier to generate nuclear power in Missouri.
This was pushed hard by the Missouri Farm Bureau. Yet, it makes no sense to make more power if we cannot move that power.
It’s a fundamental issue in energy policy our lawmakers are ignoring.
The bill to stop the Grain Belt is bad public policy and worse for the progress of Missouri’s economy. Killing a project that creates jobs for Missouri locals during any time is unbelievable.
Doing so during this crisis is unconscionable. If you live in Boone County, your state Sen. Caleb Rowden has enormous sway over the activities of the legislature in these last few weeks.
Call him at 355-5525 to tell him there are more important things to be considered right now than raising utility bills and killing jobs.
James Owen is executive director of Renew Missouri.