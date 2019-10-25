As calm is restored for some in the Columbia community after the rise in homicides, many who come from predominately black communities see this as just another day in the hood.
Crime has infested the black community for years, a symptom of a community poisoned with poverty and high unemployment.
It is African American youth who most suffer emotional aftermath of violence in their neighborhoods. Researchers have yet to figure out the holistic cost associated with black-youth-related trauma, and key stakeholders — including schools, government and community organizations — have yet to preemptively address the issue.
Strikingly, young black children are more predisposed to trauma than any other ethnic group, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.
Urban African American adolescents experience what is known as complex trauma leading to disruptions in the development of physiological and psychological abilities.
As a result of experiencing “layers” of traumatic events, African American children are more susceptible to emotional distress and post-traumatic stress disorder, the network found.
It is an unfortunate — but all too frequent— reality that has been overlooked by those within the community who are in position to make lasting changes.
When addressing circumstances of complex trauma in communities of color, the tendency is to focus on “what’s wrong” with those affected as opposed to identifying what factors have contributed to deviant responses.
The expectation is that communities of color self-diagnose and rectify symptoms of complex trauma. This is neither effective, productive or sensible.
As a result, the faith-based community has been known to be the only protector of the emotional stability of black lives, and its resources are strained against a rising tide of violence in our communities.
As the cancer of untreated traumatic experiences metastasizes, some of the people most adversely affected are likely to employ street justice. This then becomes a greater point of contention as law enforcement acts as the only force capable of bringing order to situations that have escalated beyond civility.
The already strained relationship that communities of color have with law enforcement unequivocally worsens. The history of traumatic experiences unchecked boils over and results in repeated cycles.
Trauma compartmentalized and stored away then leave us to internally hemorrhage until we cease to exist.
The recent escalations of homicides in Columbia in such a short span is evidence that trauma has engraved itself in the minds of those most impressionable —our youth — and left them with far too few avenues to truly express themselves.
Disciplinary solutions can only address part of the problem. Counseling services are suggested only after tragedy has struck and are rarely substantial.
In order to begin the process of healing our communities we must respond with preventative measures that include mental health practitioners of color and culturally competent administrators willing to support initiatives that bring communities closer.
At this point, if ample solutions are neglected, progress toward improving our communities will become nothing short of the proverbial mountain climb.
D’Andre Thompson is a social activist in Columbia who is originally from Ypsilanti. He graduated from MU with a bachelor's degree and Columbia College with an MBA. He is an active community advocate and serves faithfully through his church Urban Empowerment Ministries.