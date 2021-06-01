When the Texas power outages occurred in February, local media ran to the city and asked, “Can this happen in Columbia?”
Officials assured everyone that Columbia was in a different transmission organization, and it would not happen here. After the initial chaos of the Texas event, it was disclosed that Texas officials were warned, years in advance, of needed investment in critical infrastructure and failed to act.
Unfortunately, the failure to invest in critical infrastructure is worse in Columbia.
Well over a decade ago, significant electric system overloading issues during peak summer months were identified in Columbia. A general plan was developed, and the community was involved through meetings and a survey of options.
A final plan called Option A was developed, and a bond election was held in which 68% of voters approved funding for the project.
Equipment costing millions of dollars was ordered, delivered and paid for after the election. Electric rates were raised 3% to pay for the project.
The final construction authorization was brought to the Columbia City Council for final approval in January 2016. The council "paused" the project. The project remains paused today.
So, what has happened in the ensuing years? More development has been approved by the City Council, with thousands of additional customers being added to the electric system. In addition, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on studies that were completed and ignored.
One of the studies, the Independent Electric Distribution Reliability Study for Columbia, was submitted by Quanta Technology, LLC, on July 5, 2018. On Page 10 of that study, it clearly shows that five of the eight city electric substations have a utilization factor (UF) greater than 100%.
To be resilient and to effectively maintain reliability, an electric system needs redundancy. For the substations, the UF answers the question: “Can the total loads on the substation transformers be switched to another transformer if something happens to require the load switching.”
If the UF is below 100%, the answer is clearly yes. If it is above 100%, the answer moves from “it depends” to no.
The highest UF (160%) was for the Perche Creek substation, which provides power to businesses and homes adjacent to Scott Boulevard, along with both the sewer plant and water plant.
During peak load conditions, can one transformer pick up the load of the second transformer at that substation? No would be the honest answer.
The second study the city paid for and ignored was the Burns & McDonnell Option E evaluation. It was undertaken to evaluate Mayor Brian Treece’s idea of moving the transmission line to loop around the north side of Columbia. It was released on July 6, 2018, and it showed that Option E would cost a minimum of $10 million more than Option A.
Another study is underway. It appears this study was designed to ensure Option A is not followed. Option A is not even being used as a baseline to evaluate any proposed solution against the known cost and effectiveness of that original, voter-approved, plan.
If Option A had not been paused, the work would have been completed in 2017. Loads would have been transferred to the new substation, and the electric utility would not have to submit its required annual filing to the transmission organization saying “load-shedding” is the solution to multiply emergency situations.
What does “load-shedding” mean? It means that electricity would be shut off to parts of Columbia. A more appropriate and understandable term is “blackout!”
What happened in Texas can happen in Columbia and for the same reason: failure to invest in the required critical infrastructure. Unlike Texas, it is most likely to happen in Columbia during an extremely hot summer, and the planning and funding was already in place to deal with the potential crisis before the project was paused.
History shows that Columbia has experienced temperatures well above the upper 90s that we have had during the past eight summers. The last system peak occurred on Aug. 2, 2011, when the temperature was 105 degrees (actual temperature, not heat index), and the low temperature the previous night was over 80 degrees.
The last substation transformer failed in 2012, when the temperature was over 100 degrees. Record-high temperatures for Columbia include 94 summer days of 100 degrees or higher; 49 summer days of 105 degrees or higher and 14 summer days of 110 degrees or higher.
So, what can you do as a citizen, a ratepayer or a business owner? First, have plans for a power outage both short term (a day or two) and long term (a week or more).
Second, let your City Council representative know if you think a resilient, redundant electric system or blackouts should be the desired solution to address electric system emergencies. Finally, you might want to pray for a mild summer.
Jim Windsor retired as the city of Columbia’s assistant director of utilities.