Over the past several days, we have all been made aware of the dire state of the Missouri revenue stream. We acknowledge that difficult decisions had to be made as more than $448 million was cut from the state budget.
Heart of Missouri CASA was saddened to learn about the recent cuts to the Department of Social Services budget. CASA program staff and volunteers work closely with the department, namely the Children’s Division, to advocate for abused and neglected children in the foster care system and have recently learned that around 200 of the 300 state positions that will be lost to the cuts will come from the Department of Social Services — 67% from one state department.
We are also deeply concerned about the millions of dollars cut that would have gone directly to the service of children and families.
The Childen's Division serves around 20,000 children in foster care yearly, according to their annual reports, and has recently carried an average daily caseload of nearly 13,000 children, according to Fostering Court Improvement (collaborative data from the Children's Division and the Juvenile Office).
The 13th Judicial Circuit, Boone and Callaway counties, served nearly 700 children in foster care last year, in addition to hundreds more through support services and resources.
These numbers do not even include the parents, grandparents, foster parents and partners that Children's Division staff work with every day to ensure the safety of children and youth, and to help this vulnerable population achieve permanency.
We are also worried about the adverse effects of COVID-19 on hotline calls over the past several months, and the inevitable increase in children who will come into care as a result of months of confinement with their caregivers and nobody to report abuse or neglect (for example, teachers, counselors, doctors, pastors).
Ultimately, service to this vulnerable population is at stake.
The cuts to the Department of Social Services and the Children's Division will undoubtedly trickle down and affect communication among child welfare parties and, most important, impact permanency outcomes for children and youth in foster care.
As an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children, it is our duty now to seek clarity amid these cuts and to understand why children are the first to suffer losses during this budget crisis.
We understand that the budget is complex and cuts have to be made, but are deeply concerned with how these cuts will affect children in foster care and child safety, stability and permanency throughout the state.
We also understand that further tough budget decisions may lie ahead, and we hope that any future cuts will not impact Missouri children and families.
It is CASA’s mission to be a voice for children in foster care, and we ask that you join us by lending your voice today.
Reach out to your state legislators, our governor and others in authority to express your concern for our communities’ children and how our Children’s Division is integral in making a positive difference in the lives of our kids.
If you have any questions or would like more information about CASA or how you can help make a difference in our community, please call us at 573-442-4670 or email hello@homcasa.org.
Kelly Hill is executive director, Heart of Missouri CASA.