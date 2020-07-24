I was an MU freshman in the fall of 2015. Coming from rural Missouri, I honestly did not understand the concepts of microaggressions and institutionalized racism, much less the complicated history our university has with race.
My time here challenged me to acknowledge some troubling facts that allow my peers and me to receive a world-class education at an affordable price, relative to peer institutions.
From our university’s early years, others have endured inequalities and sacrifices so that white men, like myself, could study.
A prime example: The state purchased 269,692 acres of Osage tribal land in southern Missouri in 1870 under the Morrill Act. It resold that land for a 741:1 return, which seeded the university’s endowment.
While the Osage people received some compensation, I doubt anyone could call it a fair trade. Despite their coerced contribution to this institution, only 66 of the 30,046 students enrolled last fall identified as American Indian.
As recently as 1941, MU was willing to close an entire graduate program to deny the admission of Lucile Bluford in order to subvert an order from the Missouri Supreme Court.
Nevertheless, we continue to offer a legacy scholarship that waives out-of-state tuition for students who have a "biological, adoptive or step-parent who graduated from the University of Missouri."
If our institution was willing to close an entire graduate program to prevent the admission of one woman of color two generations ago, what are the chances that applicants of color were not discriminated against one generation ago?
How can such a system be viewed as anything other than discriminatory? If we are truly aiming to promote diversity on this campus, how can we continue to invest our limited institutional aid money on a program like the Black and Gold Scholarship?
In the context of these and other sources of institutional racism, the debate surrounding the Thomas Jefferson statue takes on new meaning. I will admit, I am conflicted as to my opinion on the future of the statue. I, however, am not reluctant to say that I disagree with the approach our administration has taken in the process by which it reached a conclusion.
Nine politically appointed Ccurators (only two of them people of color) who rarely set foot on our campus made a choice disregarding the views of many members of our community. The UM System president is telling administrators to withhold any dissenting opinions they might have.
Administrators had signed a petition calling for the statue’s removal, all only days after removing a dean from her role in the College of Education. Our president is going further by telling administrators to withhold any dissenting opinions they might have.
Administrators perverted the spirit of discourse in the recent "Inclusive Excellence Virtual Panel and Q&A" by using a moderator to select questions for public response. It appeared to me and other student leaders that they conveniently avoided many of the more challenging and pervasive issues we had addressed in our unanswered questions. Perhaps their media teams did not have had the chance to coach their responses.
I feel like none of them have learned much of anything since 2015.
The issue of the statue impacts all the members of our campus community. The decision should be made by our community as a whole, rather than by someone at the system level.
I agree with President Choi that we should wait for the return of the Chancellor’s Committee report.
However, rather than limit their recommendations to ways to contextualize the statue, I propose we put together a binding, bilingual referendum for all MU on-campus students, faculty and staff with multiple options, including complete removal.
It should use instant runoff voting to ensure that the best decision for our community is made. This would provide time for our community members to become educated about the issue and for our administration to truly practice shared governance.
This statue is not a storied part of our community’s history. It was purchased by an alumni donor group in 2001. It has been on campus for less time than some of the faculty and staff raising concerns, many of whom likely did not feel safe expressing their disagreement during its installation.
The argument that folks want to "erase history" seems like a strawman fallacy attempting to distract from what I would interpret as our administration’s reluctance to upset its conservative donors and state legislators during a period of economic instability.
I will not discount the importance of practical considerations like the financial health of our institution, but I cannot abide their misrepresentation for the sake of discrediting the opinions of marginalized groups.
While I highly doubt that something so pivotal as the Louisiana Purchase could ever disappear from our history books — not that I see any reason anyone would want it to — I do believe discussions surrounding how we choose to acknowledge and commemorate such events say a lot about our culture. As such, the topic merits discussion.
I was uncertain about what I believed in 2015. Today, I am not. If MU is going to heal the racial tensions on our campus, it will require more vulnerability, empathy and dialogue and a lot less system-level decision-making when it comes to issues that impact our culture and the well-being of the members of our community.
Garren Wegener of Warrensburg is completing three bachelor's degrees and beginning two master's degrees at MU in August. He is a former RHA chief justice, Peer Review board member and student assistant in the Office of the Dean of Students.