With the confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis of Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, a new question has emerged in the pandemic research agenda. Is the novel coronavirus zooanthroponotic, or a reverse zoonotic disease?
Zoonotic diseases are diseases that animals can transfer to humans, such as rabies or Ebola. Reverse zoonotic diseases refer to diseases that humans can transfer to animals.
Undoubtedly, Nadia the tiger’s diagnosis has many pet owners wondering if they now have to worry about not only the health and well-being of family and friends but also their pets.
According to a study done by Dr. Kevin Olival, an ecologist and evolutionary biologist at the EcoHealth Alliance institute in New York, out of the dataset of 586 mammalian viruses, 263 occur in humans. Of these 263 viruses, 75 are specifically human viruses and 188 are zoonotic, meaning they are found in humans and at least one other mammal species.
The vast majority of emerging infectious diseases fall in the latter category, however, with reverse zoonotic diseases remaining relatively rare.
This is not the first time that the possibility of reverse zoonotic transmission has garnered attention.
In cases of reverse zoonotic diseases, primates are at a higher risk than other animals because of extensive physiological and genetic similarities to humans. Specifically, humans are known to have infected primates with influenza, measles and pneumonia.
Beyond primates, there are also documented cases of felines contracting H1N1, or the swine flu, from humans.
Coronaviruses are also known to cause mild respiratory complications and pneumonia in some animals and have historically been found in chickens, cats, dogs and bats.
The ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 seems to have originated in a Horseshoe bat based off the genetic mapped similarities and jumped to humans either through direct contact (secretions or feces) or through an intermediary animal, such as a pangolin, from wet markets in Wuhan, Hubei, in China.
Nadia seems to have contracted the disease from an asymptomatic zookeeper who was shedding the virus while exhibiting no symptoms of the disease. The tiger began to wheeze and developed a dry cough before the zookeeper began to display symptoms.
Swab samples taken from her nose, trachea, and the back of her throat were sent to the National Veterinary Services lab in Iowa for testing. It should be noted that the testing process for animals is different from humans.
They are completed at designated animal labs and do not detract from the limited resources available for human testing.
The confirmed diagnosis of the first feline with COVID-19 raises questions about the transmissibility of COVID-19 to animals, and felines in particular, and how likely is it for animals and pets to transmit back to humans.
A recently published study assessed the susceptibility of several domesticated animals to SARS-CoV-2. The preliminary results found that the virus reproduces poorly in dogs and does not reproduce at all in chickens, pigs and ducks. Cats and ferrets, however, were more susceptible and appear to transmit the virus through respiratory droplets.
The study found that cats infected with SARS-CoV-2 spread the disease among healthy cats. The risk of cats transmitting to humans remains unclear at this time but has not appeared to play a role in the current virus spread. The World Health Organization has begun to investigate this further.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), 67% of American families own a pet, with 38.4% owning dogs and 25.4% owning cats. Although the virus may reproduce poorly in dogs, it can still result in mild symptoms. Moreover, in some cases outside of the United States, pet dogs tested positive after their owners tested positive. Currently, there have not been any confirmed reports of animals reinfecting humans or promoting the spread of the disease.
However, according to CDC guidelines, if a pet owner is confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, any pets under his or her care should be considered a potential fomite, meaning that if an animal is exposed to the virus, it could become a means of transfer for an infectious agent to find a new host. In other words, a dog exposed to COVID-19 may not contract the disease itself but may pose risks of transmission for others who interact with the dog.
Therefore, in cases where COVID-19 is present, it is advised to avoid close contact (e.g. kissing, snuggling, sharing food) and wash your hands before and after contact with your pet.
