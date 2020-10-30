After the 2010 census, I was part of a group of citizens and nonprofit organizations that advocated for fair redistricting maps before the committees responsible for drawing new district maps.
The Missouri Constitution required compact, contiguous and keeping like-minded populations together, but did not require balance — or as it was more popularly thought of — a fighting chance.
Hearings were conducted around the state and our group facilitated testimony of voters and proposed maps for consideration. As I listened to people talk about their districts, I began to understand why people sometimes thought their vote did not matter. I reflected on the fact that I lived in a senatorial district, a legislative district and a congressional district in which the lines were drawn to overwhelming favor one party over another. If my inclination were to support the opposite party, my vote did not matter — so why bother?
Clean Missouri’s Amendment 1 passed by over 60% of the total votes. This radical idea called for a non-partisan state demographer to draw the maps and added competitiveness and partisan fairness as constitutional requirements. Putting competitiveness into the mix could result in candidates from all persuasions having a chance to win. It meant voters would have the opportunity to choose a candidate who might match their ideology.
Right now, across the nation, there are state legislatures that are so unbalanced because of gerrymandering that many citizens have no representation at all. A better mix in state houses means that the minority party at least has a chance to get a hearing for their proposed bills. It means the parties may find collaboration a better solution than dominance, which is good for the people in Missouri.
One of the most shocking provisions in Amendment 3 is the way it will count the people who live in Missouri. Amendment 3 would count only eligible voters. Under our republic, representation is based on a decennial census count of total population. Just because you are not a citizen or are a child does not mean you do not have interests. If Amendment 3 passes, it means communities with large populations of children and those with large numbers of immigrants will be underrepresented. Will the next Amendment 3 limit representation to landowners?
The lowering of lobbyists gifts from $5 to zero and the lowering of campaign contributions by $100 is just window dressing for campaign messaging, and the amounts are not included in the ballot summary. The demographer disappears, the redistricting committees of the past come back, and competitiveness is moved to the back of the line.
The real meat is providing for continuing gerrymandering and only representing some of the people of Missouri.
We should care about Amendment 3. We should care enough to vote “No.”
Jane Whitesides is a Glasgow resident.