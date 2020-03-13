To our unhoused kin: Please accept my apologies for not doing enough to secure an emergency shelter for you, who are involuntarily homeless now that Room at the Inn closed earlier Sunday. Obviously, it’s not just me falling short; a societal failure persists, allowing rampant homelessness.
Most readers will have a bed in a heated house or apartment this evening. I wish that for you, and for all people. Shelter is one of the most basic of all human rights, not a privilege that should be obtained only for those accumulating enough money.
Pitifully, the city of Columbia and Boone County governments — indeed, most officials across the country — and we the (housed) people routinely violate international agreements, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We sentence, through neglect, a few million men, women and families to the streets to sleep, denying them adequate resources in this, the wealthiest society in the history of humankind.
But we are morally impoverished as a people on this vital count.
In a note I sent last week to all the council members, the mayor and County Commission, I pleaded with them to open the Armory, ARC, the County building or some other public building as an emergency shelter, setting up cots for up to 60 homeless people nightly at least through the end of March. Unfortunately, I got no reply.
I realize it seems like a big ask, but it is just about the most important of all requests. Call me a dreamer, but I would propose a moratorium be placed on our local governments facilitating the accumulation of mass wealth by any individual, until the most basic human needs — including shelter — are met for those that live in this community.
One night last week, I was at Campus Lutheran Church, the last of the Room at the Inn hosts. About 10 people had to be turned away and sent out into the rainy and cold night because of space constraints. It is long past time for our local governments to respond to this continuing catastrophe.
If a tornado like that which recently hit Tennessee swept across Columbia, destroying dozens of homes, city and county officials, I contend, would most certainly mobilize and open public spaces as emergency shelters. It would be the right thing to do. Homelessness is a preventable calamity.
An enlightened local government should take similar compassionate action. Let our government be part of the solution, not a negligent contributor to the risk of health and perhaps life for dozens of our human kin.
I received letters from Room at the Inn guests after asking for folks to share their insights. One anonymous writer, let us call him or her Chris, offered snapshots of "What it's like to be homeless: sleep deprivation; lack of hygiene; (societal) stigma; confusion. Rooms at the Inn (meanwhile) helped me out a lot — because it gave me a place to rest and figure out what to do. It can be overwhelming, on the street."
Additionally, Chris explained, “When I was first homeless, a lot of people told me 'Go live with a friend.' They all said 'No.' Thankfully the shelters were more generous.”
Every person’s story is unique as to why they are homeless.
One compassionate advocate for ending homelessness reminded me in a recent email that there are several groups working on a long-term shelter. That reality is most certainly two years away at least.
This person wisely notes, “I have found when advocating for change it's most effective if there are possible solutions/ideas/plans that can be offered when advocating, i.e. partnering vs. demanding.”
She is generally correct. But dozens of others, including myself, are growing tired of politely asking our local officials over the last decade to do the right thing and help shelter our homeless kin. There is thankfullycontinuing evolution in Columbia and across the nation. Local officials are helping find housing for many of those who are chronically homeless.
And for nearly the tenth year, a half dozen churches took shifts this winter beginning in early December, thanks to the help of a few hundred volunteers and several staff members.
It is long past time though for our local governments to take a shift running an emergency overnight shelter. I’ll be making such an appeal to the Columbia City Council during Monday's meeting at 7 p.m. I’ll invite those attending to stand on behalf of our homeless kin and show your support for such compassionate action.
May our local officials take their ultimate responsibilities seriously, striving to help spare lives by providing emergency shelter during the remaining winter weeks. Dozens of volunteers, including me, would join paid workers to help run a city-county shelter. Call 449-4585 to join others in helping to meet the humanitarian challenge. Together, we could do it.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and a Columbia resident.