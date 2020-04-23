Coronavirus and the stay-at-home orders accompanying the virus have brought about many negative consequences felt across the community. As is human nature, we must look through all this chaos and find the silver lining.
An issue that was of concern to the globe prior to the coronavirus and will be after is climate, and a major concern to the scientific community is the amount of nitrogen dioxide human pollution is causing. The stay-at-home orders have shown across the country and the globe that, in a short amount of time, this pollution can be reversed. From Los Angeles to Venice, Italy, the air pollution levels have decreased significantly.
It is not reasonable to ask individuals to continue to live in the style that they currently are, but it is reasonable to ask for some concessions as the community restarts day-to-day life after the pandemic passes. Hopefully the environmental changes seen in cities due to the stay-at-home orders will be the proof that people need to be willing and wanting to make these concessions.
One possible concession to be considered for implementation after the stay-at-home order is lifted would be to encourage businesses to allow for, or even encourage, more individuals to work from home periodically, or all together, if possible. Businesses have been forced to acclimate to telecommunication systems, such as Zoom, and to running operations remotely. Now is the opportune time for businesses to assess if or when doing so would be cost effective and beneficial to them.
By encouraging more individuals to work from home, businesses would be helping to lower pollution by reducing the number of commuters on the road. The local government could make this viable by incentivizing businesses by exploring the possibility of tax credits for businesses that are obtaining a certain percentage of their employee work hours being logged from home. This is one possible incentive to help businesses achieve this goal.
Yes, working from home does present some challenges (as this stay-at-home order has made particularly evident), and yes, not all businesses would be capable of reaching these quotas. These are two good reasons to make the outcome an incentive instead of creating a penalty for businesses not able to reach the percentages. Thus, incentivizing any and all businesses that could possibly make the change do so.
Jarred Boyer is currently a J.D. candidate at MU.