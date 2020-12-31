The state of Missouri has worked hard for a long time to gain credibility after dealing with former Gov. (Eric) Greitens and his basement debauchery, as alleged in numerous criminal pleadings. We’ve worked to demonstrate that we as citizens understand and appreciate our constitutional rights, even if we differ on how those rights need to be protected or enforced. The NAACP of Missouri’s Travel Advisory talked about our criminal justice system. We need a judiciary that is moving forward to ensure that there is a right for every wrong as envisioned by our Constitution.
We have failed in our obligations to those in custody and care of the state. Missouri prisons are at the epicenter of COVID-19 expansion, where inmates and staff alike are forced to endure working situations that are unsafe, understaffed and not in line with health care recommendations locally, statewide or nationally. The latest spotlight must be shone upon the Department of Corrections and the Department of Health. They failed and refused to participate in discussions with the public that are so deeply affected by their lack of efficient and coordinated efforts to protect inmates.
Inmates are under the custody and care of the state. The state has an obligation to ensure that they are taken care of, per MO Rev Stat § 217.020 (2013). There can be a little doubt that our state and society must ensure that people who are not allowed to care for themselves are protected from mistreatment. In the Farmington correctional institution, there are two housing dormitories where 60 men sleep in an open area. There’s no room for isolation; social distancing and mask mandates are scarce. People who are sick are in close quarters with the healthy. Those who have health concerns about being in that environment are told this is your ‘herd immunity.’ “Either you will survive, or you’ll die.” Still worse, if you request a transfer, you may be forced to do the entirety of your sentence and lose eligibility for early release dates that are provided for under the law.
Inmates are dying in Farmington, and their cause of death is not being related accurately and fairly. The inmate residents who describe their concerns to family and advocates describe a very different situation than the Department of Corrections. Those who are exposed to COVID-19 are dying, and not even the staff can get a straight answer about who is safe and who is not. All the while, Department of Corrections staff receive some of the lowest wages in the country. They are being denied workers compensation when they contract the virus and are being assaulted at record numbers because of inadequate staffing when they share their concerns — retaliation from the department itself.
We hear from inmates and officers that this is at a critical level of neglect or abuse. And it’s no wonder that a department that has wholly failed to live up to basic civil rights obligations for the staff employees is mired in this COVID-19 conundrum that it created. It’s time for a little personal accountability from those at the top. The Department of Corrections is part of the executive branch. The governor runs the executive branch. We, the people, need to ensure that the men and women working in that branch of government are protected from mistreatment and leaders’ malfeasance, just like the people in their care. Join me in asking the governor to do better. Ask Gov. Parson to “Take care of ‘em or let ‘em out.”
Nimrod Chapel is president of the Missouri NAACP.