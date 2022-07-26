Countries that are members of the United Nations are obligated to report cases of unusual diseases that have the potential to become global health threats.

In May, more than a dozen countries in Europe, the Americas and other regions of the world that had never before had cases of monkeypox started to report cases within their borders.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you