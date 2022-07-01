Rumor has it that MU officials will soon paint each of the columns on the Francis Quadrangle with a large character (one left blank) to spell out “MU INC.”
Such branding would be unsurprising given their inclination to satisfy the agenda of economic elites, willingness to contribute to climate disruption and ignore urgent local human needs.
The mix of ugly priorities, exemplified by plans underway to shutter and/or demolish up to 13 campus buildings in coming months, could be compassionately and somewhat offset if MU leaders would halt the destruction of a few structures and donate or lease them to provide affordable housing for some of the hundreds of people currently homeless in Columbia.
The University’s Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, unveiled last year, designated nine buildings, many of them historic and well over a century old, for likely demolition.
MU officials have since added three more — Waters and Crowder halls, plus McKee Gymnasium, to the list.
Wasting these public resources borders on criminal neglect when considering the possibly preventable deaths of our unhoused kin. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Dec. 23, for instance, a candlelight vigil mourning at least 10 homeless people known to have died over the past year on Columbia streets or in hospitals due to health issues or other circumstances.
Two MU buildings slated for demolition, the Professional Building on University Avenue and Manor House on Hitt Street, would seem particularly well-suited for affordable housing as they were originally apartment buildings. The university bought Manor House in 1996. Its 78 apartments have since been used as student housing, but it is set for demolition this summer.
“No one from the university has approached me” about repurposing any of the MU structures, Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, told me Thursday, adding that he’d be glad to have inspectors check the buildings for potential future use.
“My door is always open to a conversation about affordable housing,” he said.
Nonetheless, later that day, an administrator with the UMC Board of Curators assured me that all alternatives to demolition have been considered.
MU spokespeople contended last year that the space reduction plan and the demolition are “expected to save the university $2.5 million annually in operating costs and nearly $94 million in repairs and maintenance costs.”
The cold reality is that our state government has not adequately funded the university system in recent years.
Dramatic change to the higher education budget took place after the 2016 election. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the following January that newly elected “Gov. Eric Greitens announced funding withholds to all public colleges, followed by a dip in state funding for the current budget year and finally, more withholds.”
Perhaps not coincidentally, the curators began discussing plans about that time to build what became the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building.
The facility, named after Missouri’s retiring U.S. senator, cost more than $220 million and opened officially in October.
A KOMU report Oct. 18 noted that “university officials said they were hoping for $150 million from the state, and millions more in donations. But much of that money never materialized, and in the end the university had to borrow the needed cash,” with tens of millions of dollars more in interest added to the final bill.
The building and its funding begs the question: Have MU officials felt compelled to take drastic measures, such as demolishing campus buildings, to help offset such debt?
The ecological impacts of such demolitions are also reprehensible, especially given escalating climate disruption. Environmental Magazine’s February 2020 issue notes: The average building demolition produces 155 pounds of waste per square foot, resulting in overflowing landfills, deteriorating ecosystems and the loss of valuable resources.”
Consider Manor House. The 59,143-square-foot apartment building, demolished, would create more than 9 million pounds or 4,583 tons of waste.
When buildings are demolished, the magazine article continues, “all the energy embedded in them is also lost,” including the “mining and manufacturing of materials and equipment,” their transportation to the site plus the human labor.
Please share your concerns and encourage MU officials to work with the CHA and/or other entities to spare at least a few buildings from demolition for affordable housing.
Contacts: Mun Cho, 573-882-2011; president@umsystem.edu. UMC Board of Curators; 573-882-2388; boardofcurators@umsystem.edu.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.