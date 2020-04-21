Do everything possible to remove the source of dead leaves decaying on your property from other locations. Oak leaves are the No. 1 base for harboring mold spores. This source of mold, once present and not cleaned up by the oak tree owner, becomes present almost everywhere, indoors and outdoors.
These mold spores are microscopic, float along in the air and may enter your home through windows, doors or AC/heating systems vents and contaminate your home and grow rapidly.
Mold spores thrive on moisture. Mold spores can quickly grow into colonies when exposed to water. So make certain draining on and near your property is not blocked by decaying leaves so that the water and moisture cannot accumulate, breeding disease-ridden mosquitoes in the summer and mold spores all the time.
As you keep your property mold-spore free and keep the mold-ridden rotting leaves and stagnant water off your property, and place it back from whence it came, make certain you report anyone who is negligent.
It is illegal to let anything from his/her property contaminate your property that causes illness and expensive property repairs for you. Don’t worry about retaliation or if you make an enemy while trying to keep your property mold-free and healthy, safe and clean. Just think of others you are helping to be safe, clean and disease-free.
If you keep the mold on your property, you are responsible for the damage it does — and your home repairs could be expensive, your health will be affected to the point of hospitalization, and others around you may be sick with allergies and respiratory problems.
Wear protective gear when dealing with the rotten leaves and tree debris to protect yourself as you dispose of it properly.
It takes a lot of work to have a clean, pretty yard. No one else should make your yard filthy and unkempt.
Be a model citizen and do the right thing.
Delcia Crockett is a Columbia resident.