Let me be clear: I am a 38-year-old African American male, and I am totally against the Black Lives Matter movement and any initiative or “movement” that makes racial equality a priority.
I also don’t stand with the All Lives Matter crowd. That seems to be an inarticulate and social media bubble-based response. Of course, all lives matter. And… now that I have been kicked out of the black community for the 100th time and/or have also almost assured myself that this article will never be published, let me explain.
Race is a fabrication, a set of culture stereotypes that have no foundation in objective biological history. Therefore, race in America has had its time and the only way to get over racism is to get rid of the whole institution.
Why can’t living the essence of our country’s Constitution and treating people with respect and the humanity they deserve be the next step in our evolution as a nation?
The pursuit of racial equality only puts a bandage over a wound that can be easily ripped off with the coming of another demi-god/cult-like figure or the next economic downturn. Race is an emotional reaction that feeds off the tribal instincts that seem to infect the human condition.
In regard to the murder of Mr. Floyd, I am just as horrified and angry as most of the country. That officer meant to kill that young man. His killing exposed a plethora of issues in our society: race, economic inequality, institutional power and privilege, the list can go on and it’s all been talked about.
However, we as a nation cannot get to the many complexities this horrific event exposed because, per usual, we get locked into a pro-protest/anti-looters argument.
We get into a hyperactive social media-driven news cycle because of the lack of leadership that seems to be more systemic than the issues we are fighting. What specific laws are these protests trying to change? Are they supporting specific legislation?
If I am not mistaken, Mr. Medaria Arradondo is the first African American to serve as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department. Has anyone from this movement reached out to him? Do we know what he is going through at this time?
Do people in the Black Lives Matter movement even care? Do people in the All Lives Matter, pro-law-enforcement movement care?
My final act of betrayal is to dare to suggest that, in order to have better law enforcement personnel sympathetic to minority communities, wouldn’t it be helpful to encourage highly qualified, highly ambitious, and highly educated people of color to become law enforcement officers and administrators?
“No” would be the answer because that would mean encouraging people to “sell out” their blackness and rebel against the romanticism of the activist ideology that dominations our culture.
Let me also state that my life does not revolve around social media and the cable news cycle. I receive the Wall Street Journal and the Columbia Missourian print newspapers on a daily basis so I am always a day behind and I like it that way. Longform is more informational, in my opinion, than a Facebook or Twitter post, and so is leadership.
Leadership is not posting viral videos or tweeting, whether from the president, a garden variety politician, or celebrity. Leadership is communicating in person, in long form, and on public airways, an actual strategy with define objectives. Have the protests brought issues of inequality to the forefront?
Absolutely and for the better! But, it will be short lived. Once the social media algorithm changes, people will be on whatever else floats into their bubble and our supposed “leaders” will have a few more Twitter followers.
For those of us with opinions that differ from the usual cohort of black intellectual leaders, we will continue to have our voices pushed aside and mocked. But, this moment in time has given me the courage to be silent no longer. Finding our voice in the midst of such tragedies is a good thing, I suppose.
Jaron Vail is a Columbia-based poet, husband and father.