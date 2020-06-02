So many things have been upside down recently.
Ahmaud Arbery was murdered.
Amy Cooper called the police on Christian Cooper.
This was succinctly followed by George Floyd being killed.
And we were already in the middle of a pandemic that is disproportionately killing people of color.
I cannot help but think about how recent riots have all been surrounding police brutalityand about so many white folks being so concerned about the property damage. If we had fixed the policing problem at the time of the Watts riots, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King’s trial, Timothy Thomas, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, Keith Lamont Scott or any other blatantly obvious example, we would not be in this same situation today.
We, white people, have had so many chances to see this injustice and do something to change the outcome,yet these black and brown bodies keep coming. Is police reform too hard to tackle? Is it because the problem is bigger than us? I would like to hope not. I would like to think that we —white people— can do hard things.
And, as I am fond of saying, “if it was easy, we would have already fixed it.”
This is going to be hard work and requires accountability.
It is my responsibility to understand that I have been born into a country where racism is all around us. The people I love that raised me and that I spent time with have their own lived experiences, traditions and biases. I have heard and repeated some of those things. There are systems that treat people differently — health care, media, church — and I am not immune to those messages. I have to consider my own lived experience and ask what is true for myself. Then, I have to ask, what if that isn’t true for everyone?
Now, I am on a path to interrupting my first thought , which feels like a knee jerk reaction, and leads me to changing my words and even shifting my actions.
Let’s talk about vulnerability.
I am of the opinion that vulnerability is necessary and uncomfortable. If I understand that my lived experience is my own, and others have their own true lived experience — then I know that I need to seek out information. I have done this by talking with many people in our community about the messages they got as children and young adults and how that compares to my own. I have very concrete memories about blatant messages I received about how to “be a lady.” I have less concrete messages about how to “be white.” It was in small gestures I noticed, or hushed tones of “We don’t talk about race” and louder voices of “I am not a racist, but ...” Vulnerability comes in when I tell my story and others tell me their stories. These are stories that make me uncomfortable.
Let’s talk about unlearning and relearning.
To unlearn, we have to listen and understand that because someone else’s truth is different, that doesn’t make it untrue. To unlearn, we have to be willing to confront that what we thought were solid, steadfast opinions/experiences/etc. aren’t necessarily solid and steadfast for everyone involved. If we are willing to understand a more accurate history and willing to listen to black and brown people in the present, then we can talk through reforms and changes.
We have to be willing to listen and believe what people of color are telling us,and while we are listening, we need to be still and breathe. Just listen for a common thread; do not let your brain fret about how to respond.
Let’s think through change.
I need to say that white people have an obligation to talk to other white people. It is not the responsibility of the currently oppressed to educate us, privileged folks. We can learn a whole lot from the resources currently available. There are many reading lists, podcast lists, movie lists, etc. to help us on our journey. If it is criminal justice reform we are interested in, we need to listen to people of color on that specific situation. We need to go an inch wide and a mile deep on that one issue.
And, while we are tackling the systems, we need to hold others accountable.
This is going to be hard.
We can do hard things.
Show up and do the hard work.
Kari Utterback is a Columbia resident.