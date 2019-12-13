In 2018, more than 89% of Missouri high school seniors graduated.
That’s impressive, at least until one considers the answer to this question: What do they actually know?
There are plenty of clues, and the evidence is not very reassuring.
Every other year a statewide sample of students in the fourth and eighth grades take the National Assessment of Educational Progress test to determine their proficiency in reading and mathematics.
The results are in. In 2017, 48% of Missouri’s children were rated proficient or above in reading and 42% in math. These results are a continuation of a 20-year trend where Missouri has gone from the top half of the states to the bottom third.
A lot of states have surpassed Missouri during that time. Sure, using fourth and eighth graders as a proxy for 12th graders is a bit of a stretch, but consider this: Only 42.5% of Missouri’s high school graduates in 2017 were deemed to be college or career ready by the Missouri Department of Education.
In Columbia, we are fortunate. Our public schools are collectively outperforming these statewide averages, even with a few soft spots. That is an unmixed blessing, with special thanks going to those hardworking, dedicated and highly competent teachers who make it happen every day.
At present, almost all children in the state are assigned the schools they attend based on their address. If they go to a poorly performing school, tough luck for them — unless their parents are affluent and can afford a private school or they are willing to homeschool their children. T
This is very unfair to lower-income, and especially minority, families.
It does not have to be this way. School choice programs, especially charter schools, are sweeping the nation.
From virtually no charter schools two decades ago, 43 states now have such programs. There are now 7,000 charter schools in the United States (Missouri has 72 in St. Louis and Kansas City, and they were created after a litigation settlement, not by request).
This is happening for a very simple reason: They are performing, the parents know that, and they then clamor for their expansion.
Florida is a great case study. Twenty years ago, its fourth graders ranked 43rd in reading and 39th in math. Today they rank sixth in reading and fourth in math, respectively.
This is no accident. Today, nearly half of Florida’s children are now enrolled in charter schools or other choice programs.
Some other miscellaneous facts of interest: A recent survey of Missouri voters indicates that 60% favor having school choice options.
If a charter school does a bad job, it can be closed down (and some have been). This does not seem to happen with public schools.
Charter school enrollees have higher graduation rates than public school students, a higher percentage go on to college and a higher percentage then graduate from college.
Not surprisingly, some studies have shown that competition from charter schools has made nearby public schools better. U.S. News in 2017 ranked the top 10 public high schools in the U.S., and guess what: Nine of the 10 were charter schools.
In Missouri? Over two-thirds of the charter-school students in St. Louis and Kansas City attend schools that outperform the local public schools in English and math. Almost all of these schools currently have waiting lists, for obvious reasons.
What exactly are charter schools, and how do they operate? In fact they are public schools, but they operate independently and even autonomously.
Thus, they have much more freedom than traditional public schools to hire, innovatively compensate and fire teachers; to design the curriculum; and to be creative in general.
They have to meet performance metrics and operate under a balanced budget. They report to an independent board, not a local school board. The public funds go where the charter schools are, and they receive less public funding than the traditional public schools.
It should be a no-brainer for Missouri to expand charter school opportunities to school districts beyond St. Louis and Kansas City. And indeed, in recent legislative sessions bills to do just that have come close to enactment.
Unfortunately, they have been stymied by two powerful forces. First is the presence of retired public school officials who serve in General Assembly and who naturally feel that the system is fine as is.
Second, and much more formidable, are teachers unions or associations, the school boards association and the school superintendents association. This “Iron Triangle” of resistance is a very powerful special interest.
These opponents cite several reasons for their opposition. First and foremost, they say charters would drain too much money from the public schools, as taxpayer money follows children.
But if this is true, how have we gone from zero to 7,000 charter schools in two decades without destroying public schools?
Surely our leaders would not have tolerated the accompanying damage to public schools if this were true.
The opponents also claim that charter schools suffer from a lack of accountability. This is a strange argument, in that bad or failing charter schools go out of business.
They also argue that charters skim off the best students, those whose parents are motivated to apply for the lottery that determines which child gains admission.
However, a recent Thomas B. Fordham Institute study found that the presence of charters improved the test scores of ALL students in an area, not just the charter-school children.
To paraphrase Nobel winner Milton Friedman, we Americans employ consumer choice, free markets and competition to make our lives better, except in the most important thing of al — the K-12 education of our children.
Think about that as Missouri falls farther and farther behind other states in educating children with the skills needed to be successful going forward.
Everyone knows that Missouri has a major “workforce development” problem on its hands, and much good work is underway to deal with it.
The 21st century knowledge and technology economy waits for no one, and it is not too much to say that if Missouri’s children are not appropriately educated and prepared, our beloved state risks being consigned to the unhappy list of the “also-ran” states.
Expanding school choice options is a key part of the solution. Not only that, for those children now ill-served by the school they attend, it is a moral issue.
Bob Roper lives in Columbia. He is a retired executive in the banking industry with an interest in public affairs.