The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year.
However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended our education ecosystems and left them scrambling to ease an ongoing teacher shortage.
According to a recent National Education Association survey, an alarming 55% of educators indicate they are ready to leave the profession earlier than planned.
Data the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education collected in 2021 shows that many districts are experiencing shortages, with 2,184 vacancies in elementary education, 983.5 vacancies in special education, and 291.1 vacancies in physical education across the state.
The shortages are causing more and more rural school districts to switch from a traditional five-day school week to a four-day week in an effort to attract and retain teachers.
As of 2022, 25% of all school districts in Missouri — including several throughout mid-Missouri — now have students attend school four days a week.
Despite these obstacles, we must do everything we can to encourage others to consider this career path and stay in the field year after year.
To new and returning teachers, it’s no secret this profession can be taxing. With the proper tools and tactics, they can take the necessary steps to care for themselves throughout this next year to ensure they are re-energized to continue molding Missouri’s future leaders.
- Incorporate social-emotional learning. Investing in social-emotional learning with students can benefit you through cause and effect. If students understand how to care for themselves, teacher-student relationships become stronger.
- In short, health, wellness and continued professional growth can be a bulwark against the many challenges that arise and serve as a powerful model for young learners.
- Prioritize being a difference-maker. Across the globe, teachers are held in high esteem. In fact, according to a Varkey Foundation survey published by the World Economic Forum, teaching ranks among the world’s most respected professions.
- This acknowledgement stems from the potential positive influence over students and colleagues, an impact that lasts forever. It may sound trite, but it is more than true: The smallest act can make the biggest difference with students.
- Choose to connect and collaborate. As challenges occur, along with career changes, one thing is certain — Teachers are never alone. They are part of a community where influential bonds with students shape their futures. Within the teaching network, the groundwork is already in place to embrace connection, collaboration and growth.
- While the education landscape has certainly changed and will continue to evolve, people are educators for a reason. Many crucial decisions led teachers to this moment, and they have the passion and the power to change lives.
Dr. Terrance Hopson is regional vice president of WGU Missouri, a nonprofit, fully online state affiliate of Western Governors University. Dr. Mark David Milliron serves as senior vice president of Western Governors University and as executive dean of the university’s School of Education.
