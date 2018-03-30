What do Missouri, the White House and Easter have in common?
You may be surprised to learn that egg farmers from across the country, including the great state of Missouri, are proudly donating 30,000 farm-fresh eggs to the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll held Monday, April 2.
This iconic tradition dates back to 1878, and today it is one of the largest annual gatherings hosted by the White House.
Following the creation of the American Egg Board in 1977, real eggs returned to the White House for egg rolling and activities.
That same year, America’s egg farmers also presented the first daughter with the first-ever Commemorative Egg. This tradition continues today with a presentation to the First Lady of the United States.
Thanks to the American Egg Board, which has donated thousands of real eggs to the White House Easter Egg Roll for decades, families can decorate eggs, enjoy snacks and continue the tradition of rolling eggs with wooden spoons across the South Lawn.
For us in modern agriculture, it's an opportunity to educate the next generation on the value of eggs to American society and the journey from hen to home.
The White House Easter Egg Roll has served as an opportunity for our families to come together and reflect on our long heritage in the egg farming industry.
As the second-largest egg producer in the United States, we're proud to represent Rose Acres and Missouri at the White House.
At Rose Acres, we also host an Easter Egg Hunt for the community each year.
We have activities such as a petting zoo and cake walks for families to participate in. Local organizations also attend to sell food for fundraisers and philanthropic opportunities. Our farm makes it a priority to give back to the communities we operate in.
I love what I do, and it's why I can't wait to share my passion with families from across the country at this year's White House Easter Egg Roll.
So, as the event draws near, we'll be sure to bring the best of Missouri to Washington, D.C.
And in turn, we hope that as you plan for Easter Sunday's family gatherings and your children hunt for colorful eggs, you know that America's egg farmers care for their hens, their communities and their land every day.
Wishing you an incredible Easter and spring from our family to yours.
Greg Hinton has worked at Rose Acre Farms for 38 years and is passionate about providing the highest quality food supply for American families. He will be representing Missouri this year at the White House Easter Egg Roll.