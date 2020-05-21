A kidney transplant is not a new procedure, but it remains a technically challenging, apprehension-inducing, surgical marathon that often must be performed on short notice at any time of the day or night.
It’s my favorite thing to do in medicine.
I can explain. Some kidney transplants involve a living donor, but in most cases a terrible thing has happened to the donor and his or her family. Through organ donation, they are creating the best possible outcome from that tragedy. The recipient’s health and quality-of-life is dramatically better after a successful transplant compared to being on dialysis. It’s an amazing gift for one person to give another: the gift of life. It’s my privilege just to be a part of it.
In early March, we performed three successful kidney transplants in one week. That was right before MU Health Care shifted to the highest level of its COVID-19 response and began limiting non-urgent care. When we weighed the pros and cons of transplanting kidneys during a viral pandemic, the risks were too great for most of our patients, whose immune systems are dramatically suppressed for at least three months after surgery.
So for seven weeks, kidney transplants were among many procedures MU Health Care deferred. To be clear, we never stopped performing emergency surgeries or providing time-sensitive care, including organ donations. However, while we prepared for a potential surge of patients with COVID-19, we postponed procedures that could be delayed with minimal risk to the patient. Those services included common scheduled screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies and surgeries ranging from hernia repair to joint replacement.
Normally, MU Health Care would do approximately 100 surgeries per day. At our most restricted period in April, we were doing 20 to 25 per day. I’ve done the math, and we have deferred 2,000 surgical procedures and had to reschedule as many as 40,000 clinical appointments. And those numbers don’t reflect the people who would have normally sought care during those seven weeks but did not because of the pandemic.
Now, we are emerging toward full operations. We are seeing patients who had non-urgent care rescheduled because of COVID-19, and we want people who delayed seeking care to know it is safe to return.
The obvious question is: Why now?
Before we decided to ramp up our operations, we marked off every item on our safety checklist. First, we have found a low prevalence of COVID-19 in Boone County and our 25-county service area — after performing more than 8,000 tests, we have only 147 confirmed positives as of this writing. Second, we have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), confidence in our supply chain and a way to effectively clean some of our PPE supplies. Third, we have the supplies and ability to test patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgeries and procedures.
We also have adopted additional temporary measures at our hospitals and clinics. We’ve limited visitors, reorganized our waiting rooms to ensure social distancing, installed plexiglass shields and required patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in patient care areas.
All of those factors add up to an environment as safe as possible to resume our usual wide range of care.
We will continue to monitor the community spread of COVID-19, and we may have to scale back the number of non-urgent cases if we see a significant spike in the number of virus-related cases. One great benefit of testing all patients for COVID-19 before surgery in the last few weeks is we are getting a clearer picture of the true percentage of our population that is currently infected but asymptomatic. Previously, only people with symptoms of COVID-19 were tested so we didn’t know if there was a significant number of asymptomatic carriers of the disease. The early results from the pre-surgery testing protocol are encouraging — only one positive in the first 1,500 asymptomatic screening tests — which supports our confidence that it is reasonable to expand our services.
It was an unusual and difficult spring, with our once bustling hospitals and clinics eerily quiet. But now we are seeing signs of life. It’s not exactly normal yet, but it’s getting closer to what our new normal may be like.
The first full week of May, we decided the time was right to perform kidney transplants again if an organ became available for a patient in dire need. Sure enough, that situation arose. The transplant team was back in the operating room, and I was feeling beads of sweat on my forehead and pangs of anxiety in my gut. The additional concerns of the viral pandemic had been mitigated to the best of our ability. And I was back doing what I love.
Mark R. Wakefield, MD, FACS, is a urologist at MU Health Care and the chief of the Department of Surgery’s Division of Urology at the MU School of Medicine.