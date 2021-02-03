Before the election, I wrote a letter published in this paper signed “proud Missourian.” After the shameful, yet entirely unsurprising insurrection at our nation’s capitol building Jan. 6, I can no longer say that.
Certainly the sight of a domestic terrorist with his feet on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk churned my stomach, but those were for personal reasons. Those same reasons fueled my disgust for the backlash against First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s use of the title she earned, a title no one else would have to defend — with the predictable exception of any woman whose innate power is visible to the world.
No, the source of my shame as a Missourian is the image of Sen. Josh Hawley lifting his left arm, fist clenched in what has been historically associated with the Black power movement, to signal his solidarity with those who would sooner ruin our democracy rather than see its fulfillment.
Hawley defended his role in the uprising by claiming he was representing his constituents. The fact that just under half of all Republicans believe that this was an act of patriotism is the worst kind of lie, one in which making the necessary challenge to it automatically stirs hatred and distrust within the people you must persuade.
In a 1957 sermon titled “Loving Your Enemies,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that we all suffer from a tragic divide within ourselves, our own internal civil war. In citing the Apostle Paul, Dr. King urged us to find “the element of goodness” in whom he called our “enemy neighbor.” Today, our world looks significantly different with one notable exception: Black and brown people were and are killed for simply existing and women were and are regularly devalued, abused and discredited, among other equally damaging atrocities too numerous to name. Today, though, we are “neighbor enemies” rather than “enemy neighbors,” closer than ever yet further apart.
Hawley and co-conspirator Sen. Ted Cruz, the twice-impeached former president and the rest of the “governing officials” who participated in that debacle, were absolutely and unforgivably not serving in the capacity for which they were elected when they orchestrated the most shameful foregone conclusion I ever hope to witness.
If you, reader, had been hired by a company, and you and a buddy decided to get the gang together to burn the building down for the bemused approval of your recently fired boss, seeking to kill anyone you didn’t like in the process, would you expect to win employee of the month less than a week later?
No. Hawley was posing for the fascists to secure his “rightful inheritance” when those American citizens next rear up to “restore” the Confederacy. Any claim to victimhood is a lie only vaguely credible if you believe his privileges don’t help him win in life.
I understand many readers — as well the people who would send me death threats for what I just said if it were posted on certain internet sites — cannot accept my reasoning despite the sick feeling I know they feel somewhere inside. I even understand why: to lift up Black and brown excellence, to honor and respect women, to value and appreciate all workers in our economy regardless of tax bracket, to recognize and make room for people regardless of whom they love means an irrevocable loss.
No longer will we be able to cling to what being “normal” affords us: automatic acceptance in the public sphere, a promise of safety, comfort and security. Never mind that the promise is an illusion and that the protection of that illusion comes at the cost of human dignity. Entire groups of people are demonized for the particular happenstance of their existence. If you live in a world where you can’t say that’s wrong, you’ve lost your way.
Any loss is frightening, even if it is based on a convenient fiction that cannot stand the barest scrutiny. The loss of our collective illusion that social and economic hierarchies are “natural” is a “necessary loss,” one that purges that sick feeling rooted in the savage deal our forefathers forged in greed: an economy built on the subjugation and degradation of other human beings.
What do we gain in exchange for this necessary loss? Why should we — especially those of us who benefit from the current arrangement most — reconsider our social contracts? That is where I stop. I know the answer for myself, but no one can do another’s soul searching. Suffice to say that Jan. 6 was arguably the darkest day for our democracy to date, and the person most aggressively seeking the limelight was Sen. Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri.
Dr. Lara Dieckmann is a concerned citizen and resident of Columbia.