With only one signee for the 2020 class and no discernible immediate prospects, the state of Mizzou basketball recruiting seems dire. This shortage of recruits is particularly concerning because Mizzou has largely failed to land the top players from its pipeline, as evidenced by St. Louis point guard Caleb Love’s fall decision to spurn the Tigers for the more storied North Carolina program. Losing athletes like Love to traditional powerhouse programs is a movie Tiger fans have seen far too often, and one that always leaves the school asking why it cannot draw prized recruits. The question Mizzou should be asking, however, is whether a shortage of blue-chip talent is completely out of its control.
Although recruiting has improved immensely under Cuonzo Martin’s tenure, Mizzou has consistently lost to both blue bloods and schools of comparable pedigree when battling for top recruits. Even with Martin and his reputation as a top-tier recruiter taking over in 2017, the Tigers have only brought in two five-star recruits in the past five years. Making matters worse, these five stars were, of course, Michael and Jontay Porter, two Columbia natives whose father was hired as an assistant basketball coach shortly before they announced their commitment. As with any institution, Mizzou would do well to look to its past victories to guide future success in recruiting, yet the uniqueness of the Porters’ case makes it impossible to duplicate.
Or does it? Is it actually that unreasonable for Mizzou to offer parents of the nation’s highest ranked recruits positions as assistant coaches? Although it sounds absurd at first, further examination shows there may actually be merit in such a strategy. Making parents of recruits legal employees of the university would allow Mizzou to provide financial support to its players’ families without risk of NCAA repercussions like those currently faced by Kansas. This tactic would almost undoubtedly lead to an influx of top-end recruits, which would likely transition to higher performing basketball teams, thereby bringing in greater revenue for the university.
Although there is no real precedent for hiring parents as assistant coaches to enhance recruiting in NCAA legislation, a glance through NCAA bylaws suggests there is nothing in place to prevent a school from doing so. While there are a litany of acts that subject one to NCAA jurisdiction, the most prevalent offense deals with an athlete or his/her family receiving “impermissible benefits.” The NCAA defines these as any special arrangement offered to a recruit or his or her friends and family by an institutional employee or representative for the purpose of persuading the recruit to attend a university. Although this definition at first appears to encompass hiring family as university employees, one could make the case that this practice would not result in an impermissible benefit due to one key factor: perceived returns to the university. The act of hiring parents differs from simply paying them to send their son/daughter to the university in that it can be assumed the role they are serving provides some benefit to the school aside from their children’s attendance.
It is impossible for the NCAA to definitively state that a school is not hiring someone on the basis of merit, provided they are fulfilling some duty. Parents of athletes could certainly accomplish the tasks of an assistant coach from a legal perspective, as an assistant coach’s duties, as outlined in a contract with the university, are often vague and subject to the discretion of the head coach. The NCAA’s lack of action when the Tigers hired Michael Porter Sr. prior to his sons’ commitment, albeit a unique situation, demonstrates that the hiring of a recruit’s parent is not an act in and of itself outlawed by the NCAA.
Even if the NCAA decided to switch its position on the matter, the lack of prior legislation on hiring parents as coaches suggests that the NCAA would need time to take action. This would likely allow Mizzou a one- to three-season window in which it could hire parents as it pleases. Wouldn’t the victories and excitement that would come with having a roster full of top recruits for a few years be worth the possible sanctions, especially for a program so starved of success?
After putting NCAA violation concerns to rest, Mizzou must next consider if hiring athletes’ parents as assistant coaches is financially feasible. In short, the answer is yes. Mizzou’s athletics department exceeded $109 million in spending in the 2018 fiscal year. With a budget that large, the university can certainly afford to add two to three assistant coaches each year, assuming the “coaches” are hired with one-year contracts so their time at the university does not exceed that of their sons. The affordability of this plan is especially true considering the typical annual salary for a men’s basketball assistant coach falls between $100,000 and $300,000. This could be a life-changing amount of money for many families of potential recruits, yet it would hardly be a drop in the bucket of the funds allocated for university athletics.
Not only would this recruiting tactic be relatively costless for Mizzou, but the net financial impact it would have on the school would likely be positive. There is no question that the more successful a team is, the greater its community interest and game attendance. In fact, Mizzou has seen firsthand the type of economic effect one recruiting class can have on a program. In the 2017-18 basketball season, the Porters’ first on campus, Mizzou’s ticket revenue rose to roughly $5.1 million, an increase of nearly 70% from the year before. Imagine what an entire class of five stars would do for the program’s finances.
Mizzou has an opportunity to turn the college basketball world on its head. Hiring recruits’ parents as coaches provides the university with a window to snatch prized talent from the blue bloods that have traditionally dominated the sport. People say championships are priceless, but by implementing this strategy, Mizzou just might be able to prove that there are some titles money can buy.
Tyus Welter is a student at MU and has not yet given up on Mizzou basketball.