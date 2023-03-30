There’s a pattern in news media and public policy of late that is almost impossible to miss once you know it’s there. Lurid, decontextualized claims about transgender medicine for young people are made, widely circulated, and then discredited by critical readers and experts alike.
Yet, the claims go on to be adopted as fact by red state governments as pretext to roll back trans rights. We’ve seen this at the national level with the recent output of The New York Times.
One piece relied upon hearsay presented from anti-trans organizing groups (without disclosing those affiliations); another relied on a “review” conducted by a scholar with no relevant expertise.
Apart from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the U.S. Professional Association for Transgender Health (USPATH), hundreds of the Times' own current and former contributors publicly condemned this. Yet both Florida and Texas have relied upon Times coverage when attempting to justify arbitrarily removing children from their families.
In Missouri, we’ve seen this in the case of Jamie Reed. Reed, a former caseworker at the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, made unsubstantiated accusations against her former workplace in a sworn affidavit to Missouri's attorney general, Andrew Bailey.
Almost immediately, two dozen parents, former patients and former employees made statements refuting Reed’s claims. By the end of the month, Reed had publicly shared patient information which she had gathered and retained without clearance from either patients or her employer — leading some to file federal and local privacy complaints, as the parents could recognize their children’s cases.
In the affidavit itself, Reed makes assertions as statements of fact that even basic follow-up would reveal as absurd.
Apart from insinuating a child identified as a helicopter, she repeats long-discredited theories about “social contagion” causing gender dysphoria (without evidence) as if they were unassailable fact.
She states that puberty blockers, among other things, “cause children to go through menopause early.”
Is Reed insinuating that a temporary cessation of periods constitutes “menopause?” By that logic, IUDs cause “early menopause!”
She claims puberty blockers “worsen mental health” as an absolute certainty, despite the best available evidence suggesting that puberty blockers can help prevent worsening mental health.
None of this mattered to Bailey, who has since used executive action to severely restrict transgender treatments for youth in Missouri, while adding that he views transgender medicine for youth as “mutilating children for the sake of a woke, leftist agenda.”
To add insult to injury, Bailey then tries to claim science is on his side by indirectly referring to a discredited study rejected by the scientific community which didn’t examine a single trans person without indicating which study he was citing.
The study in question is infamous among the public as well, having been lambasted on John Oliver. He also misrepresents two other sources so severely that WPATH and USPATH jointly denounced Bailey’s intellectual dishonesty.
This is not a bug, but a feature.
Conservative figures advance these policies for ideological reasons. They rely upon, and waste taxpayer money on, fake expertise to launder their claims through the lens of “science.”
The policy groups advancing these goals will not stop at youth because they ideologically view transness as a disease in need of a cure.
Over the last three years, there have been exponentially increasing numbers of bills aiming to restrict the rights of transgender people, and email archives reveal religiously motivated collusion between Republican state legislators, members of the Alliance Defending Freedom, the American College of Pediatricians, and Liberty Council (all recognized as anti-queer hate groups) to advance these policies.
Leadership from the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine (SEGM), an organization known for misrepresenting the state of transgender care — is also implicated here. As is one of Reed’s legal representatives, Vernadette Broyles.
We are embroiled in a culture war, and one side does not care about the truth. Failing to understand this guarantees you’ll fall for misinformation every time.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting more than just authority to believe the overwhelming expert consensus which endorses banning gender-affirming care — but rejecting it on someone else’s word without checking their claims and their motives is not being critical or skeptical.
It’s being gullible.
Quinnehtukqut McLamore is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Missouri. Their work focuses on misinformation, conflict and group identities.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.