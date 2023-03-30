There’s a pattern in news media and public policy of late that is almost impossible to miss once you know it’s there. Lurid, decontextualized claims about transgender medicine for young people are made, widely circulated, and then discredited by critical readers and experts alike.

Yet, the claims go on to be adopted as fact by red state governments as pretext to roll back trans rights. We’ve seen this at the national level with the recent output of The New York Times.

