(Editors' note: After the Missourian published a story about new limitations on student internet use at Battle High School, we received a thoughtful comment from a Battle sophomore. It was so well-written and insightful we decided to feature it as an op-ed column. We were delighted to receive it because, as the writer notes, our story lacked student voices. The reason is that the Columbia Missourian, like most newspapers, generally avoids naming and quoting minors to protect their privacy. We asked for parental permission before running this column. We are pleased they said yes.)
As a Battle High School student, I am writing to share my views regarding the recent news story about the new internet restrictions at Battle High School.
I felt like the story did a wonderful job of showing the teacher and parent voices that I as a student have not heard on this issue, and helped provide some perspective. However, I felt the story was lacking in the opinions of the students, who are the people most affected by this issue.
The administration at Battle has ensured the WiFi will immediately turn back on in the case of a building-wide lock down. This is a relief for students, but does not completely resolve the issue and there are still many other problems that could use some dialogue.
Students at Battle are already subject to a new cell phone policy this year, which allows the teachers more control over when phones are allowed to be out and what they can be used for.
Punishments are structured and cumulative, allowing teachers to take swift action in the case of repeat offenders. My personal opinion is that this is completely fair. What I do not feel is quite fair is that at times when cell phone use is allowed, the lack of WiFi renders them essentially useless.
The cell signal at Battle has never been great, and for many students, the provided WiFi was the only way that they could quickly contact or update parents, or receive updates from coaches and activities regarding extracurricular scheduling, to name a few.
Students also used their personal devices to listen to music, which can help students focus during quiet work time.
I understand the reasoning that social media is a distraction. The thing is, I don't think banning access to something has really ever helped promote responsible use and management of said thing.
I also understand that the phone in the office is available for students to use, but in the case of an emergency, that would not be quick enough. And what happens in the case of a personal emergency?
The email alternative is clunky (besides, some people don't check their emails often enough for that to be a quick communication option). Some things are too trivial to warrant going all the way down to the office to, say, tell your dad that you forgot your gym clothes, only to return 15 minutes later to retrieve said gym clothes, likely in the middle of class, disrupting learning time.
The office phone may have worked in the days when the teachers were growing up, and would probably still work if we had no other options.
However, times have changed, and most, if not all, of the student body have these amazing little devices in our pocket that can connect us to so many people with just a few taps.
They have streamlined communication and more built in, just waiting to be used when they can get a signal.
Why completely disregard that when you can harness it and, in the process, teach the student body how to use it responsibly and safely?
Those are my thoughts as a student and citizen about the issue. I encourage the Missourian to consider the angle of the students a bit farther on this story. Thanks!
Allison Collier is a sophomore at Battle High School in Columbia.