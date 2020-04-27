To the untrained eye, Netflix's Joe Allen Maldonado-Passage — aka Joe Exotic — an enigmatic, gay, gun-toting Libertarian with a mullet, and Gov. Mike Parson, a traditional, regal politician, appear opposites.
Both Parson and Exotic, the self-proclaimed "Tiger King," use baby tigers (in Parson's case, Lincoln University Blue Tigers) as photo opportunities for their own personal gain. When these tigers grow out of this cuteness stage, they go mistreated, abused and forgotten. Parson's decision to cut funding for all higher education will euthanize Lincoln University's Blue Tiger undergraduates and devoted faculty members.
Lincoln University, one of Missouri's two Historically Black College Universities, remains caged by a government that continues to undervalue its contributions to the state.
My university's value cannot be measured by standard analytics, for we are an institution serving Missouri's most vulnerable rural and inner-city youth. Most of our students, labeled "long-shots," come to us mentally scarred by broken communities and K-12 group homes that made them feel nameless, invisible and without purpose. Several students who attend our open-enrollment college hold low ACT scores and are ill-prepared for higher education.
These undergraduates are the outgrowth of Missouri's and several other states' educational pipeline from school to prison programs. Like most students, the undergraduates come into the college feeling like impostors believing they have nothing to offer.
Our job as faculty is to invest in these youth. My colleagues and I work hard, empowering these students to discover their own truth and to help them realize their voice and life matters. Yet, for years, the university remains underfunded and overlooked by Parson.
While he poses on camera for Lincoln University's esteemed Nursing School, the Missouri "Tiger King" walks past a mass of underserved students. Without question, these undergraduates desperately need state resources to become productive citizens. Unlike the esteemed Tigers at MU, our 40-minute apart counterpart, Lincoln University is ignored and treated like a middle child by Gov. Parson.
Parson takes no notice of the university's needs for renovations and technological upgrades in our schools and residential halls. Also, Parson overlooks the college's need for access to scholarly journals to provide students with information necessary to compete in our fledgling economy. While other universities within the state can absorb the cuts to higher education, Lincoln University may not survive Parson's $1.4 million budget cut.
We, as LU faculty, are not a group of bleeding liberals. Instead, we are a motley crew of conservatives, rural, inner-city, revolutionary and (yes) some liberal educators united in our efforts to serve our students. Every semester, we carry on teaching and increasing course loads in overcrowded rooms absent of complaint.
For 16 weeks at a time, we spend sleepless nights figuring out the Da Vinci code to motivate undergraduates traumatized by "No Child Left Behind" policies. We survive a revolving door of college presidents and administrators, each with their own agenda. Most of these administrators are former student affairs workers who have never stepped in a classroom.
Yet, some criticize my colleagues and me for not meeting their analytical quota. They do not take into account the struggle to unhinge the minds of youth who have been underserved. Yet, they expect faculty to live with additional pay and benefits cuts and under threat of losing our underpaid jobs or our departments as a whole for the betterment of the university. Many of these professors swallow administrative comments that state how unworthy we are for pay raises that match other four-year institution rates. In fact, some professors succumb to signing contracts with marginalizing pay increases without guarantee of tenure or job stability. Yet, when the effects of COVID-19 hit our university, our first thoughts were our students.
In these uncertain times, my anxiety heightens as my students' and fellow educators' futures lie in the balance. I speak for my colleagues when I write I am suffering empty nest blues, as I transition from in-person to online courses, mostly because I fear students returning to rural and poverty-stricken urban areas will face an endless stream of criticism.
Many outsiders have little knowledge of the crabs-in-the-barrel mentality of the inner city. Most of these students will be pelted with "told you so" and "college ain't (expletive)" for daring to have a life beyond gritty streets.
Moreover, I fear for the future of homeless students removed from the sustenance of cafeteria food and the shelter of the dorms. I fear for undergraduates who recently loss access to Page Library and cannot afford laptops or Wi-Fi to keep up with their studies. Also, I fear Parson's budget cut will lead to a mass firing of professors, who have forged hard-won relationships with our most vulnerable students.
For those who remain, the cuts prevent professors from attending conferences and receiving professional development to better equip them to address the endless needs of our students. I hope media pundits will shine a light on Lincoln and other HBCUs who remain silent casualties in this invisible war of COVID-19 and Missouri politics.
As a professor of English and an MU alumnus, I proudly sacrifice my career and reputation to provide a platform for my students and colleagues suffering Parson's cuts. Especially if it will encourage other Carol Baskins, an animal rights advocate and Joe Exotic's antagonist, to advocate for the life and legacy of Lincoln University's Blue Tigers.
Dr. Jessie L. Adolph is an English professor at Lincoln University and a Columbia resident.