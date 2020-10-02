War and peace will, regrettably, only marginally be featured on the upcoming election ballot as both main-party presidential candidates are quite hawkish.
People power, thus, must continue post-election, to build upon modest progressive gains and transform U.S. foreign policy — from militaristic to one genuinely recognizing the autonomy of other nations, honoring human rights and more generously helping meet essential needs of the world’s people.
It is not hyperbole. November’s election may indeed be the most significant in our nation’s history. We have an ongoing pandemic, climate disruption and an overdue racial justice reckoning, plus a president who condones white supremacy. Trump has broadcast an unwillingness to leave office should he lose the election — though there’s even greater uncertainty since he’s become infected with COVID-19.
Please do vote. And join a national effort to support democracy by committing to nonviolently resist a possible coup.
There are undoubtedly profound differences among Joe Biden, PresidentDonald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should he replace Trump and become the GOP’s presidential candidate. Voters can find abundant reasons to chose Biden, including the near certainty his administration would more earnestly employ diplomacy in international relations. Whoever is elected, we must press Congress to cease its bipartisan funding of the military-industrial complex and imperialism.
We’ve made progress for peace. Last year, a bipartisan majority in Congress invoked the War Powers Act. They voted to halt weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, largely over its war on Yemen, which has caused the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe. However, not enough Republicans voted to overcome Trump’s veto.
With activist support, the Obama-Biden administration worked to normalize relations with Cuba and co-led an international agreement successfully discouraging Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump undermined both advances, fixating on trashing Obama’s legacy.
Initially, Trump appeared to constructively bring together North Korean and South Korean leaders to normalize relations between the two nations and prevent a nuclear war. But bipartisan officials and others profiting from conflict, have worked for various reasons to scuttle all three diplomatic efforts.
This summer, spurred on by progressives elected in 2018, a significant number of congressmen and congresswomen bucked tradition in voting for a cut — only 10% — to the military budget. Unfortunately, senators voted it down 77-23. Ninety of 435 representatives voted to reallocate $74 billion from the Pentagon to meet human needs during the pandemic. Ultimately, Congress gave $740 to the military.
Trump has overseen a 20% increase for the Pentagon during his term. Biden has stressed he, too, would support an increase in what’s spent militarily. Then-senator, Biden voted for the 2003 invasion of Iraq as did Rep. Pence. Unlike the vice president, Biden has publicly expressed regret for that vote. Most believe a president Biden would better respond than any GOP candidate to appeals for peace.
The belligerence is nothing new. The United States has been involved in some form of war or combat for 95% — all but 11 years — of our nation’s existence, according to a report from Congressional Research Services.
Our nation has enormously increased its global military footprint, engaging in wars in at least 24 countries since 9/11, according to “The United States of War: A Global History of America’s Endless Conflicts, from Columbus to the Islamic State.” The book’s author David Vine, noted during a “Democracy Now” interview last month, that thousands of U.S. bases in nearly 100 countries — more than half of them built since 2001— have enabled these interventions.
Vine also co-authored “The Costs of War,” a study by Brown University and updated this summer. Researchers found at least 37 million people were displaced in just eight of the wars that the United States either launched or participated in since 2001.
To put that into perspective, Vine urged program listeners to imagine all Californians having to flee from their homes as thousands had to due to recent wildfires. And that’s a “very conservative estimate. The actual total could be up to 48 to 59 millions,” he adds, on a tragic par with the number of World War II refugees.
Although many other entities bear some culpability for the mass displacements, Vine argues the U.S. has “played a disproportionate role” by launching and perpetuating, particularly the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Researchers furthermore found U.S. troops killed approximately 800,000 people in the eight wars and destroyed infrastructures leading to the deaths of 3 million more people.
The “Costs of War” reports about 7,000 U.S. servicepeople have also been killed in the wars, which have cost our country an estimated $6.4 trillion. Squandering our tax money for war makes public treasure unavailable to help meet human needs here and abroad. The immorality is all the more obvious during the pandemic, as is the need to mitigate and reverse the impact of climate change.
With so many matters for concern these days, let us also not forget to serve the righteous and wise cause of peace.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.